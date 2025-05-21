IPL 2025; Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians' playoff sealing win over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

Orange cap after MI's win vs DC; Suryakumar moves to third

Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav moved to third in the orange cap race after scoring his fourth half century of the season. He also equalled South Africa's Temba Bavuma for most consecutive 25+ scores in T20s. Suryakumar Yadav has scored at least 25 runs in all 13 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Suryakumar's late acceleration provided the much needed momentum to the home side at the innings break. He zoomed from 45 off 35 balls to 73* off 43 balls, scoring 28 runs in the last 8 balls.