IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after PBKS vs MI; who will play Qualifier 1 - Complete details

Punjab Kings confirmed their spot in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday in Jaipur. With this win, the Shreyas Iyer-led side reached 19 points from 14 matches and currently sit atop the table.
The only side who can match Punjab Kings are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who are still at 17 points. They play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, and a win for RCB will seal their Qualifier 1 date with Punjab Kings.
In case, RCB lose against LSG, Punjab Kings will play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. After this loss, Mumbai Indians stayed fourth at 16 points and will play Eliminator on May 30.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0.372
|19
|3
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.254
|18
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0.255
|17
|4
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|1.292
|16
|5
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|14
|6
|7
|1
|-0.241
|13
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.337
|12
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|14
|5
|7
|2
|-0.305
|12
|9
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.549
|6
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.647
|8
Suryakumar Yadav was only the major change in the list of IPL 2025 Orange Cap after the Mumbai Indians batter registered his fifth fifty in the ongoing season. The Indian T20I captain currently sits third in the list of most runs in IPL 2025 with 640 runs in 14 games so far. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill occupy the first and second spots with 679 runs and 649 runs respectively.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|679
|52.2
|155.4
|5/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|649
|54.1
|156.4
|6/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|640
|71.11
|167.97
|5/0
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|560
|46.7
|161.8
|5/1
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|6
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|548
|60.9
|145.4
|7/0
|7
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|539
|53.9
|149.7
|3/1
|8
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|538
|59.8
|163.0
|5/0
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|511
|46.5
|198.8
|5/0
|10
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|14
|499
|35.64
|165.78
|4/0
In the list of Purple Cap, Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh and Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah gained a few spots. While Arshdeep's two wickets took him to fifth spit with 18 wickets, Bumrah's one wicket took him to sixth spot with 17 scalps. Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad leads the race with 24 wickets.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|24
|8.2
|2
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|23
|7.9
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|19
|8.4
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|14
|18
|8.56
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|17
|6.24
|7
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|17
|7.7
|8
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|17
|9.1
|9
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|10.1
|10
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|16
|9.1
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
