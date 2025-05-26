IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after PBKS vs MI; who will play Qualifier 1 - Complete details

Koushik Paul
Updated26 May 2025, 11:46 PM IST
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh celebrates with Shreyas Iyer after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav.
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh celebrates with Shreyas Iyer after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav.

Punjab Kings confirmed their spot in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday in Jaipur. With this win, the Shreyas Iyer-led side reached 19 points from 14 matches and currently sit atop the table.

The only side who can match Punjab Kings are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who are still at 17 points. They play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, and a win for RCB will seal their Qualifier 1 date with Punjab Kings.

In case, RCB lose against LSG, Punjab Kings will play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. After this loss, Mumbai Indians stayed fourth at 16 points and will play Eliminator on May 30.

IPL 2025 updated points table after PBKS vs MI

RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Punjab Kings (Q)149410.37219
3Gujarat Titans (Q)149500.25418
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)138410.25517
4Mumbai Indians (Q)138501.29216
5Delhi Capitals (E)147610.01113
6Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)14671-0.24113
7Lucknow Super Giants (E)13670-0.33712
8Kolkata Knight Riders (E)14572-0.30512
9Rajasthan Royals (E)144100-0.5496
10Chennai Super Kings (E)144100-0.6478

Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap after PBKS vs MI

Suryakumar Yadav was only the major change in the list of IPL 2025 Orange Cap after the Mumbai Indians batter registered his fifth fifty in the ongoing season. The Indian T20I captain currently sits third in the list of most runs in IPL 2025 with 640 runs in 14 games so far. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill occupy the first and second spots with 679 runs and 649 runs respectively.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1467952.2155.45/1
2Shubman GillGujarat Titans1464954.1156.46/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1464071.11167.975/0
4Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1256046.7161.85/1
5Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
6Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1254860.9145.47/0
7KL RahulDelhi Capitals1353953.9149.73/1
8Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1353859.8163.05/0
9Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1351146.5198.85/0
10Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings1449935.64165.784/0

Updated IPL 2025 Purple Cap after PBKS vs MI

In the list of Purple Cap, Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh and Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah gained a few spots. While Arshdeep's two wickets took him to fifth spit with 18 wickets, Bumrah's one wicket took him to sixth spot with 17 scalps. Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad leads the race with 24 wickets.      

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings14248.2
2Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans14237.9
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians13198.4
4Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
5Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings14188.56
6Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians10176.24
7Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders13177.7
8Sai KishoreGujarat Titans14179.1
9Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders121710.1
10Pat CumminsSunrisers Hyderabad14169.1

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

