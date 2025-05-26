IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after PBKS vs MI; who will play Qualifier 1 - Complete details

Punjab Kings confirmed their spot in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday in Jaipur. With this win, the Shreyas Iyer-led side reached 19 points from 14 matches and currently sit atop the table.

The only side who can match Punjab Kings are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who are still at 17 points. They play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, and a win for RCB will seal their Qualifier 1 date with Punjab Kings.

In case, RCB lose against LSG, Punjab Kings will play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. After this loss, Mumbai Indians stayed fourth at 16 points and will play Eliminator on May 30.

IPL 2025 updated points table after PBKS vs MI

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Punjab Kings (Q) 14 9 4 1 0.372 19 3 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.254 18 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 8 4 1 0.255 17 4 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 1.292 16 5 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 1 0.011 13 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 14 6 7 1 -0.241 13 7 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 -0.337 12 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 14 5 7 2 -0.305 12 9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.549 6 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.647 8

Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap after PBKS vs MI Suryakumar Yadav was only the major change in the list of IPL 2025 Orange Cap after the Mumbai Indians batter registered his fifth fifty in the ongoing season. The Indian T20I captain currently sits third in the list of most runs in IPL 2025 with 640 runs in 14 games so far. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill occupy the first and second spots with 679 runs and 649 runs respectively.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 14 679 52.2 155.4 5/1 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 14 649 54.1 156.4 6/0 3 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 14 640 71.11 167.97 5/0 4 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 12 560 46.7 161.8 5/1 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 559 43.0 159.7 6/0 6 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 548 60.9 145.4 7/0 7 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 13 539 53.9 149.7 3/1 8 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 13 538 59.8 163.0 5/0 9 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 13 511 46.5 198.8 5/0 10 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 14 499 35.64 165.78 4/0

Updated IPL 2025 Purple Cap after PBKS vs MI In the list of Purple Cap, Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh and Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah gained a few spots. While Arshdeep's two wickets took him to fifth spit with 18 wickets, Bumrah's one wicket took him to sixth spot with 17 scalps. Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad leads the race with 24 wickets.