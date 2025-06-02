IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match in IPL playoffs; check who stands where

Punjab Kings chased 204 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and advanced to the final of IPL 2025. One of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will become the 8th team in the history of IPL to win the coveted trophy
Shreyas Iyer's 87* off 41 balls powered Punjab Kings to the first-ever successful chase in excess of 200 runs against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. It's also the highest successful run-chase in IPL playoffs.
Shreyas Iyer jumped from 11th to 6th in the orange cap race. MI's Suryakumar Yadav finished the season with 717 runs. Suryakumar scored at least 25 runs in all 16 innings in IPL 2025. He is also the first Mumbai Indians batter to score 700 runs in an IPL season.
Virat Kohli (614 runs) and Shreyas Iyer (603 runs) need to score 146 and 157 runs, respectively, to overtake GT's Sai Sudharsan in the race.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|759
|54.2
|156.2
|6/1
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|16
|717
|65.2
|167.9
|5/0
|3
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|650
|50.0
|155.9
|6/0
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|627
|48.2
|163.7
|6/1
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14
|614
|55.8
|146.5
|8/0
|6
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|16
|603
|54.8
|175.8
|6/0
|7
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|8
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|539
|53.9
|149.7
|3/1
|9
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|538
|59.8
|163.0
|5/0
|10
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|524
|43.7
|196.3
|5/0
Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult finished the season with 22 wickets. RCB's Josh Hazlewood and PBKS' Arshdeep Singh will be in action in the final tomorrow. Josh Hazlewood needs at least 4 wickets to claim the purple cap from GT's Prasidh Krishna.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|25
|8.3
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|24
|8.2
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|16
|22
|9.0
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|21
|8.3
|5
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|19
|9.2
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|18
|6.7
|7
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|16
|18
|8.8
|8
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|17
|7.7
|9
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|10.1
|10
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|16
|9.1
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.