IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match in IPL playoffs; check who stands where

Punjab Kings chased 204 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and advanced to the final of IPL 2025. One of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will become the 8th team in the history of IPL to win the coveted trophy

Shreyas Iyer's 87* off 41 balls powered Punjab Kings to the first-ever successful chase in excess of 200 runs against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. It's also the highest successful run-chase in IPL playoffs.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Punjab Kings knock Mumbai Indians out to set up RCB date in final

Orange cap after PBKS' win vs MI Shreyas Iyer jumped from 11th to 6th in the orange cap race. MI's Suryakumar Yadav finished the season with 717 runs. Suryakumar scored at least 25 runs in all 16 innings in IPL 2025. He is also the first Mumbai Indians batter to score 700 runs in an IPL season.

Virat Kohli (614 runs) and Shreyas Iyer (603 runs) need to score 146 and 157 runs, respectively, to overtake GT's Sai Sudharsan in the race.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 15 759 54.2 156.2 6/1 2 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 16 717 65.2 167.9 5/0 3 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 15 650 50.0 155.9 6/0 4 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 13 627 48.2 163.7 6/1 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 614 55.8 146.5 8/0 6 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 16 603 54.8 175.8 6/0 7 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 559 43.0 159.7 6/0 8 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 13 539 53.9 149.7 3/1 9 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 14 538 59.8 163.0 5/0 10 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 14 524 43.7 196.3 5/0

Purple cap after PBKS' win vs MI Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult finished the season with 22 wickets. RCB's Josh Hazlewood and PBKS' Arshdeep Singh will be in action in the final tomorrow. Josh Hazlewood needs at least 4 wickets to claim the purple cap from GT's Prasidh Krishna.