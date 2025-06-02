Subscribe

IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match in IPL playoffs; check who stands where

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer became the 6th batter to score 600 runs in IPL 2025. Shreyas' 87* off 41 balls took Punjab Kings to the final of IPL 2025. Punjab Kings will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday).

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated2 Jun 2025, 02:21 AM IST
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer smashed 87 not out off 41 balls against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and sealed a spot in the final of Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings play the final on June 3 in Ahmedabad
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer smashed 87 not out off 41 balls against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and sealed a spot in the final of Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings play the final on June 3 in Ahmedabad(PTI)

Punjab Kings chased 204 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and advanced to the final of IPL 2025. One of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will become the 8th team in the history of IPL to win the coveted trophy

Shreyas Iyer's 87* off 41 balls powered Punjab Kings to the first-ever successful chase in excess of 200 runs against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. It's also the highest successful run-chase in IPL playoffs.

Orange cap after PBKS' win vs MI

Shreyas Iyer jumped from 11th to 6th in the orange cap race. MI's Suryakumar Yadav finished the season with 717 runs. Suryakumar scored at least 25 runs in all 16 innings in IPL 2025. He is also the first Mumbai Indians batter to score 700 runs in an IPL season.

Virat Kohli (614 runs) and Shreyas Iyer (603 runs) need to score 146 and 157 runs, respectively, to overtake GT's Sai Sudharsan in the race.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1575954.2156.26/1
2Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1671765.2167.95/0
3Shubman GillGujarat Titans1565050.0155.96/0
4Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1362748.2163.76/1
5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1461455.8146.58/0
6Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings1660354.8175.86/0
7Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
8KL RahulDelhi Capitals1353953.9149.73/1
9Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1453859.8163.05/0
10Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1452443.7196.35/0

Purple cap after PBKS' win vs MI

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult finished the season with 22 wickets. RCB's Josh Hazlewood and PBKS' Arshdeep Singh will be in action in the final tomorrow. Josh Hazlewood needs at least 4 wickets to claim the purple cap from GT's Prasidh Krishna.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans15258.3
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings14248.2
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians16229.0
4Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11218.3
5Sai KishoreGujarat Titans15199.2
6Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians12186.7
7Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings16188.8
8Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders13177.7
9Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders121710.1
10Pat CumminsSunrisers Hyderabad14169.1
 
