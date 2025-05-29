IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL playoffs; check who stands where

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the final of Indian Premier League 2025. The three time finalist thrashed Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in the Qualifier 1 in Chandigarh and reached the IPL final for the first time since 2016. RCB will play the final on June 3 (Tuesday) in Ahmedabad.

Most appearance in IPL finals Chennai Super Kings - 10 (Titles - 5)

Mumbai Indians - 6 (Titles - 5)

Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 (Titles - 3)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 4 (Titles - 0)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3 (Title - 1)

Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 Punjab Kings will play the Qualifier 2 on June 1 (Sunday) in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings will play the winner of eliminator.

Eliminator: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, May 30 (Friday), Chandigarh

Orange cap after RCB's win vs PBKS

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 14 679 52.2 155.4 5/1 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 14 649 54.1 156.4 6/0 3 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 14 640 71.1 168.0 5/0 4 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 13 627 48.2 163.7 6/1 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 614 55.8 146.5 8/0 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 559 43.0 159.7 6/0 7 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 13 539 53.9 149.7 3/1 8 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 14 538 59.8 163.0 5/0 9 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 14 524 43.7 196.3 5/0 10 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 15 517 34.5 166.2 4/0

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh became the 11th batter to score 500 runs this season. He is also the 6th uncapped batter in the history of the IPL to score 500 runs in a season. The top three batters in the orange cap race - Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, and Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav - will be in action on Friday (May 30).

Purple cap after RCB's win vs PBKS

Rank Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 14 24 8.2 2 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 14 23 7.9 3 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 21 8.3 4 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 13 19 8.5 5 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 15 18 8.6 6 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 10 17 6.3 7 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 13 17 7.7 8 Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans 14 17 9.1 9 Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders 12 17 10.1 10 Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 16 9.1

Josh Hazlewood moved from 4th to 3rd in the purple cap race. Hazlewood's three-wicket haul propelled RCB to their fourth IPL final. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, Mumbai Indians pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will be in action on Friday.