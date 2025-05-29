Subscribe

IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL playoffs; check who stands where

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 and advanced to the final of IPL 2025. Punjab Kings will play the winner of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match.

Updated29 May 2025, 10:10 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood (L) moved to third in the purple cap race after taking three wickets vs Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 match of Indian Premier League 2025. RCB will play the final in Ahmedabad on June 3.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the final of Indian Premier League 2025. The three time finalist thrashed Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in the Qualifier 1 in Chandigarh and reached the IPL final for the first time since 2016. RCB will play the final on June 3 (Tuesday) in Ahmedabad.

Most appearance in IPL finals

Chennai Super Kings - 10 (Titles - 5)

Mumbai Indians - 6 (Titles - 5)

Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 (Titles - 3)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 4 (Titles - 0)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3 (Title - 1)

Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings will play the Qualifier 2 on June 1 (Sunday) in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings will play the winner of eliminator.

Eliminator: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, May 30 (Friday), Chandigarh

Orange cap after RCB's win vs PBKS

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1467952.2155.45/1
2Shubman GillGujarat Titans1464954.1156.46/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1464071.1168.05/0
4Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1362748.2163.76/1
5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1461455.8146.58/0
6Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
7KL RahulDelhi Capitals1353953.9149.73/1
8Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1453859.8163.05/0
9Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1452443.7196.35/0
10Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings1551734.5166.24/0

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh became the 11th batter to score 500 runs this season. He is also the 6th uncapped batter in the history of the IPL to score 500 runs in a season. The top three batters in the orange cap race - Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, and Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav - will be in action on Friday (May 30).

Purple cap after RCB's win vs PBKS

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings14248.2
2Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans14237.9
3Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11218.3
4Trent BoultMumbai Indians13198.5
5Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings15188.6
6Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians10176.3
7Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders13177.7
8Sai KishoreGujarat Titans14179.1
9Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders121710.1
10Pat CumminsSunrisers Hyderabad14169.1

Josh Hazlewood moved from 4th to 3rd in the purple cap race. Hazlewood's three-wicket haul propelled RCB to their fourth IPL final. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, Mumbai Indians pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will be in action on Friday.

