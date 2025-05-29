IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL playoffs; check who stands where

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the final of Indian Premier League 2025. The three time finalist thrashed Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in the Qualifier 1 in Chandigarh and reached the IPL final for the first time since 2016. RCB will play the final on June 3 (Tuesday) in Ahmedabad.
Chennai Super Kings - 10 (Titles - 5)
Mumbai Indians - 6 (Titles - 5)
Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 (Titles - 3)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 4 (Titles - 0)
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3 (Title - 1)
Punjab Kings will play the Qualifier 2 on June 1 (Sunday) in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings will play the winner of eliminator.
Eliminator: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, May 30 (Friday), Chandigarh
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|679
|52.2
|155.4
|5/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|649
|54.1
|156.4
|6/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|640
|71.1
|168.0
|5/0
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|627
|48.2
|163.7
|6/1
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14
|614
|55.8
|146.5
|8/0
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|7
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|539
|53.9
|149.7
|3/1
|8
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|538
|59.8
|163.0
|5/0
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|524
|43.7
|196.3
|5/0
|10
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|15
|517
|34.5
|166.2
|4/0
Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh became the 11th batter to score 500 runs this season. He is also the 6th uncapped batter in the history of the IPL to score 500 runs in a season. The top three batters in the orange cap race - Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, and Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav - will be in action on Friday (May 30).
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|24
|8.2
|2
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|23
|7.9
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|21
|8.3
|4
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|19
|8.5
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|15
|18
|8.6
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|17
|6.3
|7
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|17
|7.7
|8
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|17
|9.1
|9
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|10.1
|10
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|16
|9.1
Josh Hazlewood moved from 4th to 3rd in the purple cap race. Hazlewood's three-wicket haul propelled RCB to their fourth IPL final. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, Mumbai Indians pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will be in action on Friday.
