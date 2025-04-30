IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after CSK vs PBKS match; CSK are out of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings jumped to 2nd after defeating Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Chennai Super Kings failed to reach the playoffs for the 2nd consecutive time.

Published30 Apr 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer scored his 4th fifty of IPL 2025 and took his team to 2nd in the points table

PBKS rise to 2nd, CSK out of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings jumped from 5th to 2nd in the points table after their 6th win of the season. Chennai Super Kings are out of the playoffs race after their 5th consecutive defeat in Chennai. Delhi Capitals dropped to fifth in the points table.

Mumbai Indians will go to the top of the table if they beat Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (May 1)

TeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru10730140.521
Punjab Kings10631130.199
Mumbai Indians10640120.889
Gujarat Titans9630120.748
Delhi Capitals10640120.362
Lucknow Super Giants1055010-0.325
Kolkata Knight Riders1045190.271
Rajasthan Royals103706-0.349
Sunrisers Hyderabad93606-1.103
Chennai Super Kings102804-1.211

Orange cap: PBKS batters gain

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the orange cap race. Gujarat Titans batters occupy three of the top seven places. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer enters the top 10 after scoring his fourth fifty of the season. Young PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya occupy 11th and 12th places.

Third placed Suryakumar Yadav and fourth placed Yashasvi Jaiswal go head-to-head on Thursday (May 1), when Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians in Jaipur. 

 

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsSR50s/100s
Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans9456150.05/0
Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10443138.96/0
Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians10427169.43/0
Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals10426152.75/0
Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans9406168.54/0
Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants10404203.04/0
Shubman GillGujarat Titans9389156.24/0
Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants9378158.84/0
KL RahulDelhi Capitals9371146.13/0
Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings10360180.94/0
Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings10346165.63/0
Priyansh AryaPunjab Kings10346196.61/1

Purple cap: more crowd at the top

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal enter top 10. Chahal's hat-trick vs CSK takes him to 13 wickets for the season. Arshdeep took the first wicket (Shaik Rasheed) and the last wicket (Shivam Dube) of the CSK innings. CSK spinner Noor Ahmad maintains the third place in the race. CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed moves to fourth in the charts.

PlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans9177.8
Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings10158.2
Khaleel AhmedChennai Super Kings10148.9
Mitchell StarcDelhi Capitals101410.2
Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders10137.2
Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings10138.5
Trent BoultMumbai Indians10138.6
Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10138.6
Harshal PatelSunrisers Hyderabad8139.0
Yuzvendra ChahalPunjab Kings10139.4

 

