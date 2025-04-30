IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after CSK vs PBKS match; CSK are out of IPL 2025

PBKS rise to 2nd, CSK out of IPL 2025 Punjab Kings jumped from 5th to 2nd in the points table after their 6th win of the season. Chennai Super Kings are out of the playoffs race after their 5th consecutive defeat in Chennai. Delhi Capitals dropped to fifth in the points table.

Mumbai Indians will go to the top of the table if they beat Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (May 1)

Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 14 0.521 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.199 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 12 0.889 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 0 12 0.748 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 12 0.362 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 10 -0.325 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 0.271 Rajasthan Royals 10 3 7 0 6 -0.349 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 6 -1.103 Chennai Super Kings 10 2 8 0 4 -1.211

Orange cap: PBKS batters gain Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the orange cap race. Gujarat Titans batters occupy three of the top seven places. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer enters the top 10 after scoring his fourth fifty of the season. Young PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya occupy 11th and 12th places.

Third placed Suryakumar Yadav and fourth placed Yashasvi Jaiswal go head-to-head on Thursday (May 1), when Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians in Jaipur.

Player Team Matches Runs SR 50s/100s Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 9 456 150.0 5/0 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 443 138.9 6/0 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 10 427 169.4 3/0 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 10 426 152.7 5/0 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 9 406 168.5 4/0 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 10 404 203.0 4/0 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 9 389 156.2 4/0 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 9 378 158.8 4/0 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 9 371 146.1 3/0 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 10 360 180.9 4/0 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 10 346 165.6 3/0 Priyansh Arya Punjab Kings 10 346 196.6 1/1

Purple cap: more crowd at the top Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal enter top 10. Chahal's hat-trick vs CSK takes him to 13 wickets for the season. Arshdeep took the first wicket (Shaik Rasheed) and the last wicket (Shivam Dube) of the CSK innings. CSK spinner Noor Ahmad maintains the third place in the race. CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed moves to fourth in the charts.

