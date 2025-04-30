IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after CSK vs PBKS match; CSK are out of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings jumped from 5th to 2nd in the points table after their 6th win of the season. Chennai Super Kings are out of the playoffs race after their 5th consecutive defeat in Chennai. Delhi Capitals dropped to fifth in the points table.
Mumbai Indians will go to the top of the table if they beat Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (May 1)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.521
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.199
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.889
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.748
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.362
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.325
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|0.271
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.349
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-1.103
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|2
|8
|0
|4
|-1.211
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the orange cap race. Gujarat Titans batters occupy three of the top seven places. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer enters the top 10 after scoring his fourth fifty of the season. Young PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya occupy 11th and 12th places.
Third placed Suryakumar Yadav and fourth placed Yashasvi Jaiswal go head-to-head on Thursday (May 1), when Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians in Jaipur.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|SR
|50s/100s
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|456
|150.0
|5/0
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|443
|138.9
|6/0
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|427
|169.4
|3/0
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|426
|152.7
|5/0
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|406
|168.5
|4/0
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|404
|203.0
|4/0
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|389
|156.2
|4/0
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|378
|158.8
|4/0
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|371
|146.1
|3/0
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|10
|360
|180.9
|4/0
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|10
|346
|165.6
|3/0
|Priyansh Arya
|Punjab Kings
|10
|346
|196.6
|1/1
Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal enter top 10. Chahal's hat-trick vs CSK takes him to 13 wickets for the season. Arshdeep took the first wicket (Shaik Rasheed) and the last wicket (Shivam Dube) of the CSK innings. CSK spinner Noor Ahmad maintains the third place in the race. CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed moves to fourth in the charts.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|17
|7.8
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|15
|8.2
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|14
|8.9
|Mitchell Starc
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|14
|10.2
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|13
|7.2
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|10
|13
|8.5
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|13
|8.6
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|13
|8.6
|Harshal Patel
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|13
|9.0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Punjab Kings
|10
|13
|9.4
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.