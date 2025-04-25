IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after CSK vs SRH clash; who stands where - Full details

Sunrisers Hyderabad's maiden win against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai lifted them from 9th to 8th in the points table. Chennai Super Kings remain at the 10th place.

CSK rooted to the bottom

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 12 1.104 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 12 0.657 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 12 0.482 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 10 0.673 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 10 0.177 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 10 -0.054 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 6 0.212 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 -1.103 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 4 -0.625 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 4 -1.302

Rajasthan Royals dropped to 9th place after Sunrisers Hyderabad's win.

No Change in orange cap list The top 6 remain unchanged in the orange cap race.

Player Team Matches Runs Avg SR 50s Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 8 417 52.1 152.2 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 392 65.3 144.1 5 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 9 377 47.1 204.9 4 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 9 373 62.2 166.5 2 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 8 356 71.2 165.6 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 9 356 39.6 148.9 4

Harshal Patel and Noor Ahmad gain in the purple cap race

Harshal Patel's four-wicket haul takes him to fourth in the purple cap race. CSK's Noor Ahmad moves to third in the points table with 14 wickets. Noor's teammate Khaleel Ahmed joins 6 other players with 12 wickets.

Player Team Matches Wickets Economy Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 8 16 7.3 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 16 8.4 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 9 14 8.0 Harshal Patel Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 13 9.0 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 8 12 6.5 Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans 8 12 8.2 Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans 8 12 8.8 Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 12 8.9 Khaleel Ahmed Chennai Super Kings 9 12 9.0 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians 9 12 9.1 Shardul Thakur Lucknow Super Giants 9 12 11.2

Note: Bowlers with same number of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.