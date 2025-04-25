IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after CSK vs SRH clash; who stands where - Full details

Sunrisers Hyderabad's maiden win against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai lifted them from 9th to 8th in the points table. Chennai Super Kings remain at the 10th place.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|6
|2
|12
|1.104
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|12
|0.657
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|12
|0.482
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|5
|4
|10
|0.673
|Punjab Kings
|8
|5
|3
|10
|0.177
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|5
|4
|10
|-0.054
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|3
|5
|6
|0.212
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-1.103
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-0.625
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-1.302
Rajasthan Royals dropped to 9th place after Sunrisers Hyderabad's win.
The top 6 remain unchanged in the orange cap race.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|50s
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|417
|52.1
|152.2
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|392
|65.3
|144.1
|5
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|377
|47.1
|204.9
|4
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|373
|62.2
|166.5
|2
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|356
|71.2
|165.6
|3
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|356
|39.6
|148.9
|4
Harshal Patel's four-wicket haul takes him to fourth in the purple cap race. CSK's Noor Ahmad moves to third in the points table with 14 wickets. Noor's teammate Khaleel Ahmed joins 6 other players with 12 wickets.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|16
|7.3
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|16
|8.4
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|14
|8.0
|Harshal Patel
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|13
|9.0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|12
|6.5
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|12
|8.2
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|12
|8.8
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|12
|8.9
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|12
|9.0
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|12
|9.1
|Shardul Thakur
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|12
|11.2
Note: Bowlers with same number of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.
Gujarat Titans bowlers dominate the purple cap list as well. Prasidh Krishna (16), Sai Kishore (12) and Mohammed Siraj (12) accounted for 40 wickets.
