IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after CSK vs SRH clash; who stands where - Full details

Sunrisers Hyderabad's first-ever win against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai lifted them to 8th in the points table. CSK are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published25 Apr 2025, 11:19 PM IST
Harshal Patel’s third-best IPL figures (4/28) delivered SRH’s maiden win against CSK in Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad's maiden win against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai lifted them from 9th to 8th in the points table. Chennai Super Kings remain at the 10th place.

CSK rooted to the bottom

 

TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNRR
Gujarat Titans862121.104
Delhi Capitals862120.657
Royal Challengers Bengaluru963120.482
Mumbai Indians954100.673
Punjab Kings853100.177
Lucknow Super Giants95410-0.054
Kolkata Knight Riders83560.212
Sunrisers Hyderabad9366-1.103
Rajasthan Royals9274-0.625
Chennai Super Kings9274-1.302

Rajasthan Royals dropped to 9th place after Sunrisers Hyderabad's win.

No Change in orange cap list

The top 6 remain unchanged in the orange cap race.

 

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsAvgSR50s
Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans841752.1152.25
Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru939265.3144.15
Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants937747.1204.94
Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians937362.2166.52
Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans835671.2165.63
Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals935639.6148.94

Harshal Patel and Noor Ahmad gain in the purple cap race

 

Harshal Patel's four-wicket haul takes him to fourth in the purple cap race. CSK's Noor Ahmad moves to third in the points table with 14 wickets. Noor's teammate Khaleel Ahmed joins 6 other players with 12 wickets.

 

PlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans8167.3
Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru9168.4
Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings9148.0
Harshal PatelSunrisers Hyderabad8139.0
Kuldeep YadavDelhi Capitals8126.5
Sai KishoreGujarat Titans8128.2
Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans8128.8
Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru9128.9
Khaleel AhmedChennai Super Kings9129.0
Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians9129.1
Shardul ThakurLucknow Super Giants91211.2

Note: Bowlers with same number of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.

Gujarat Titans bowlers dominate the purple cap list as well. Prasidh Krishna (16), Sai Kishore (12) and Mohammed Siraj (12) accounted for 40 wickets.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

First Published:25 Apr 2025, 11:19 PM IST
