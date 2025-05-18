IPL 2025 playoffs; GT, RCB and PBKS seal their spot

Gujarat Titans qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs after defeating Delhi Capitals in Delhi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings too have reached the playoffs after Gujarat Titans' win.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated19 May 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Shubman Gill (L) and Sai Sudharsan (R) powered Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The duo occupy the top two positions in the orange cap race(PTI)

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs after defeating Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have also reached the playoffs after Gujarat Titans' victory.

Delhi Capitals may suffer an elimination as early as next Wednesday after their shellacking at the hands of Gujarat Titans.

Points table after DC vs GT; Three teams seal the deal

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
1Gujarat Titans (Q)12930180.795
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)12831170.482
3Punjab Kings (Q)12831170.389
4Mumbai Indians12750141.156
5Delhi Capitals12651130.260
6Kolkata Knight Riders (E)13562120.193
7Lucknow Super Giants1156010-0.469
8Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)123717-1.192
9Rajasthan Royals (E)1331006-0.701
10Chennai Super Kings (E)123906-0.992

Race to the fourth playoffs spot

Mumbai Indians (14 points), Delhi Capitals (13 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (10 points) fight for the last spot.

Mumbai Indians - beat Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (May 21) in a crucial encounter. A win for Mumbai Indians will put them in pole position to seal the 4th spot. 

Delhi Capitals - need 2 wins

Delhi Capitals must beat Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Defeat to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday will result in elimination.

Lucknow Super Giants - need three wins

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have to win their remaining three games to reach 16 points. The following things should go in favour of LSG:

  1. LSG to beat SRH, GT and RCB - finish on 16 points
  2. MI to lose to DC and PBKS - finish on 14 points
  3. DC to lose to PBKS - finish on 15 points

Mumbai Indians reaching 16 points won't favour LSG in the Net Run Rate battle

Net run rate, MI: +1.156, LSG: -0.469

 

Also Read | DC vs GT; KL Rahul makes history, first player to hit IPL centuries for 3 teams

Orange cap after DC vs GT; Gujarat Titans one-two

Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are locked in an intense battle for the orange cap. Sai Sudharsan smashed his 2nd IPL century. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal briefly held the cap after scoring fifty against Punjab Kings earlier in the day.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1261756.1157.05/1
2Shubman GillGujarat Titans1260160.1155.76/0
3Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1352343.6158.06/0
4Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1251063.8170.63/0
5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1150563.1143.57/0
6Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1150071.4163.95/0
7KL RahulDelhi Capitals1149361.6148.13/1
8Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings1245838.2171.54/0
9Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings1243548.3174.74/0
10Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1141041.0201.04/0
Also Read | Big blow for SRH; star opener Travis Head ruled out of LSG clash due to Covid-19

 

Purple cap after DC vs GT; Prasidh Krishna extends lead

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna extended his lead at the top after taking one wicket against Delhi Capitals.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans12217.9
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings12208.0
3Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
4Trent BoultMumbai Indians12188.5
5Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders12177.0
6Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings12168.7
7Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders111610.2
8Sai KishoreGujarat Titans12158.8
9Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans12159.0
10Harshit RanaKolkata Knight Riders121510.0

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

