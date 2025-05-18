IPL 2025 playoffs; GT, RCB and PBKS seal their spot

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs after defeating Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have also reached the playoffs after Gujarat Titans' victory.
Delhi Capitals may suffer an elimination as early as next Wednesday after their shellacking at the hands of Gujarat Titans.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|0.795
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|0.482
|3
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|0.389
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|1.156
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|0.260
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|0.193
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.469
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|12
|3
|7
|1
|7
|-1.192
|9
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|-0.701
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|-0.992
Mumbai Indians (14 points), Delhi Capitals (13 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (10 points) fight for the last spot.
Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (May 21) in a crucial encounter. A win for Mumbai Indians will put them in pole position to seal the 4th spot.
Delhi Capitals must beat Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Defeat to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday will result in elimination.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have to win their remaining three games to reach 16 points. The following things should go in favour of LSG:
Mumbai Indians reaching 16 points won't favour LSG in the Net Run Rate battle
Net run rate, MI: +1.156, LSG: -0.469
Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are locked in an intense battle for the orange cap. Sai Sudharsan smashed his 2nd IPL century. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal briefly held the cap after scoring fifty against Punjab Kings earlier in the day.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|617
|56.1
|157.0
|5/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|601
|60.1
|155.7
|6/0
|3
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|523
|43.6
|158.0
|6/0
|4
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|510
|63.8
|170.6
|3/0
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|63.1
|143.5
|7/0
|6
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|500
|71.4
|163.9
|5/0
|7
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|493
|61.6
|148.1
|3/1
|8
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|458
|38.2
|171.5
|4/0
|9
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|12
|435
|48.3
|174.7
|4/0
|10
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|410
|41.0
|201.0
|4/0
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna extended his lead at the top after taking one wicket against Delhi Capitals.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|21
|7.9
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|20
|8.0
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|4
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|18
|8.5
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|7.0
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|16
|8.7
|7
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|16
|10.2
|8
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|15
|8.8
|9
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|15
|9.0
|10
|Harshit Rana
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|15
|10.0
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.