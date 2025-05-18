IPL 2025 playoffs; GT, RCB and PBKS seal their spot

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs after defeating Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have also reached the playoffs after Gujarat Titans' victory.

Delhi Capitals may suffer an elimination as early as next Wednesday after their shellacking at the hands of Gujarat Titans.

Points table after DC vs GT; Three teams seal the deal

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 18 0.795 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 1 17 0.482 3 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 1 17 0.389 4 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 14 1.156 5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 5 1 13 0.260 6 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 2 12 0.193 7 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 10 -0.469 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 12 3 7 1 7 -1.192 9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 13 3 10 0 6 -0.701 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 6 -0.992

Race to the fourth playoffs spot Mumbai Indians (14 points), Delhi Capitals (13 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (10 points) fight for the last spot.

Mumbai Indians - beat Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (May 21) in a crucial encounter. A win for Mumbai Indians will put them in pole position to seal the 4th spot.

Delhi Capitals - need 2 wins Delhi Capitals must beat Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Defeat to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday will result in elimination.

Lucknow Super Giants - need three wins Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have to win their remaining three games to reach 16 points. The following things should go in favour of LSG:

LSG to beat SRH, GT and RCB - finish on 16 points MI to lose to DC and PBKS - finish on 14 points DC to lose to PBKS - finish on 15 points Mumbai Indians reaching 16 points won't favour LSG in the Net Run Rate battle

Net run rate, MI: +1.156, LSG: -0.469

Orange cap after DC vs GT; Gujarat Titans one-two Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are locked in an intense battle for the orange cap. Sai Sudharsan smashed his 2nd IPL century. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal briefly held the cap after scoring fifty against Punjab Kings earlier in the day.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 12 617 56.1 157.0 5/1 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 12 601 60.1 155.7 6/0 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 13 523 43.6 158.0 6/0 4 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 12 510 63.8 170.6 3/0 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 505 63.1 143.5 7/0 6 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 11 500 71.4 163.9 5/0 7 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 11 493 61.6 148.1 3/1 8 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 12 458 38.2 171.5 4/0 9 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 12 435 48.3 174.7 4/0 10 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 11 410 41.0 201.0 4/0

Purple cap after DC vs GT; Prasidh Krishna extends lead Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna extended his lead at the top after taking one wicket against Delhi Capitals.

