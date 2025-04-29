IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after DC vs KKR encounter in Delhi; check complete details

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Apr 2025, 11:28 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders players wait for third umpire's decision against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.
Kolkata Knight Riders players wait for third umpire’s decision against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. (PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their playoffs hopes alive after beating Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) by 14 runs on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The win took KKR to nine points from 10 matches to be placed at seventh. On the other hand, it was Delhi Capitals' third loss in their last four games. 

Updated IPL 2025 points table after DC vs KKR 

RankTeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru10730140.521
2Mumbai Indians10640120.889
3Gujarat Titans963012+0.748
4Delhi Capitals9630120.482
5Punjab Kings9531110.177
6Lucknow Super Giants1055010-0.325
7Kolkata Knight Riders1045190.212
8Rajasthan Royals103706-0.349
9Sunrisers Hyderabad93606-1.103
10Chennai Super Kings92704-1.302

In the Orange Cap list, there was no change in the top five in the list of batters with most runs. KL Rahul added just seven runs to his tally to take his run count to 371 runs. Sai Sudharsan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler take the top five spots. 

IPL 2025 Orange Cap updated list after DC vs KKR

PlayerMatchesRunsAVGSR
Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)945650.67150.00
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)1044363.29138.87
Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)1042761.00169.44
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)1041746.33152.18
Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)940681.20168.46

IPL 2025 Purple Cap updated list after DC vs KKR 

RankPlayer NameWicketsMatchesAVGEcon
1Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)181017.278.44
2Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)17916.067.80
3Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings)14917.788.03
4Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)101023.698.55
5Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)131021.238.62

First Published:29 Apr 2025, 11:28 PM IST
