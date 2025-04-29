IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after DC vs KKR encounter in Delhi; check complete details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their playoffs hopes alive after beating Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) by 14 runs on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The win took KKR to nine points from 10 matches to be placed at seventh. On the other hand, it was Delhi Capitals' third loss in their last four games.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.521
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.889
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|+0.748
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.482
|5
|Punjab Kings
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|0.177
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.325
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|0.212
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.349
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-1.103
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|-1.302
In the Orange Cap list, there was no change in the top five in the list of batters with most runs. KL Rahul added just seven runs to his tally to take his run count to 371 runs. Sai Sudharsan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler take the top five spots.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
|9
|456
|50.67
|150.00
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|10
|443
|63.29
|138.87
|Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|427
|61.00
|169.44
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)
|10
|417
|46.33
|152.18
|Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)
|9
|406
|81.20
|168.46
IPL 2025 Purple Cap updated list after DC vs KKR
|Rank
|Player Name
|Wickets
|Matches
|AVG
|Econ
|1
|Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|18
|10
|17.27
|8.44
|2
|Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)
|17
|9
|16.06
|7.80
|3
|Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings)
|14
|9
|17.78
|8.03
|4
|Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|10
|23.69
|8.55
|5
|Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|13
|10
|21.23
|8.62
