IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after GT vs LSG encounter; check complete details

Gujarat Titans stumbled in front of LSG by 33 runs in IPL 2025. Had the Shubman Gill-led side won the game, it would have confirmed them a top two finish after the league stage.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 May 2025, 11:57 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during his century against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during his century against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. (AFP)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh produced a massive gain in the updated Orange Cap list in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), following his maiden century on Thursday in the tournament. Coming into the match against Gujarat Titans, Marsh was sitting at the 10th spot with with 443 runs from 11 games.

But the Australian's 117 off 64 balls pulled Marsh to the fourth spot with 560 runs from 12 games. Nicholas Pooran's 56 not out also helped him gain two places to be seventh in the updated table.

Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap list after GT vs LSG

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1363853.17155.995/1
2Shubman GillGujarat Titans1363657.82156.656/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1358372.9170.54/0
4Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1256046.67161.845/1
5Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
6Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1353366.63165.015/0
7Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1351146.45198.835/0
8Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1150563.1143.57/0
9KL RahulDelhi Capitals1250456.0148.73/1
10Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings1245838.2171.54/0

Updated IPL 2025 Purple Cap list after GT vs LSG

In the list of Purple Cap, there wasn't much change with Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore gaining just a spot to eighth after his lone wicket against LSG. Leader Prasidh Krishna remained at the top of the list despite going wicketless against LSG.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans13218.09
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings13218.4
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians13198.5
4Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.5
5Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders12177.0
6Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians9166.4
7Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings12168.7
8Sai KishoreGujarat Titans13168.98
9Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders111610.2
10Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans13159.04

Meanwhile, table-toppers Gujarat Titans stumbled in front of LSG by 33 runs. Had the Shubman Gill-led side won the game, it would have confirmed them a top two finish after the league stage. For Gujarat Titans to confirm a top-two finish, they would hope both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lose at least one out of the remaining two games in the league stage. Both RCB and Punjab Kings have 17 points each with two games left to play.

Updated IPL 2025 points table after GT vs LSG

RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNRR
1Gujarat Titans (Q)13940180.602
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)12831170.482
3Punjab Kings (Q)12831170.389
4Mumbai Indians (Q)13850161.239
5Delhi Capitals (E)13661130.049
6Kolkata Knight Riders (E)13562120.193
7Lucknow Super Giants (E)1367012-0.337
8Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)124719-1.005
9Rajasthan Royals (E)1441008-0.549
10Chennai Super Kings (E)1331006-1.030

