IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after GT vs LSG encounter; check complete details

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh produced a massive gain in the updated Orange Cap list in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), following his maiden century on Thursday in the tournament. Coming into the match against Gujarat Titans, Marsh was sitting at the 10th spot with with 443 runs from 11 games.
But the Australian's 117 off 64 balls pulled Marsh to the fourth spot with 560 runs from 12 games. Nicholas Pooran's 56 not out also helped him gain two places to be seventh in the updated table.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|638
|53.17
|155.99
|5/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|636
|57.82
|156.65
|6/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|583
|72.9
|170.5
|4/0
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|560
|46.67
|161.84
|5/1
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|6
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|533
|66.63
|165.01
|5/0
|7
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|511
|46.45
|198.83
|5/0
|8
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|63.1
|143.5
|7/0
|9
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|504
|56.0
|148.7
|3/1
|10
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|458
|38.2
|171.5
|4/0
In the list of Purple Cap, there wasn't much change with Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore gaining just a spot to eighth after his lone wicket against LSG. Leader Prasidh Krishna remained at the top of the list despite going wicketless against LSG.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|21
|8.09
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|21
|8.4
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|19
|8.5
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.5
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|7.0
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|16
|6.4
|7
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|16
|8.7
|8
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|16
|8.98
|9
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|16
|10.2
|10
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|15
|9.04
Meanwhile, table-toppers Gujarat Titans stumbled in front of LSG by 33 runs. Had the Shubman Gill-led side won the game, it would have confirmed them a top two finish after the league stage. For Gujarat Titans to confirm a top-two finish, they would hope both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lose at least one out of the remaining two games in the league stage. Both RCB and Punjab Kings have 17 points each with two games left to play.
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|0.602
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|0.482
|3
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|0.389
|4
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|1.239
|5
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.049
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|0.193
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.337
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|-1.005
|9
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.549
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|-1.030
