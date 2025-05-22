IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after GT vs LSG encounter; check complete details

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh produced a massive gain in the updated Orange Cap list in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), following his maiden century on Thursday in the tournament. Coming into the match against Gujarat Titans, Marsh was sitting at the 10th spot with with 443 runs from 11 games.

But the Australian's 117 off 64 balls pulled Marsh to the fourth spot with 560 runs from 12 games. Nicholas Pooran's 56 not out also helped him gain two places to be seventh in the updated table.

Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap list after GT vs LSG

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 13 638 53.17 155.99 5/1 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 13 636 57.82 156.65 6/0 3 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 13 583 72.9 170.5 4/0 4 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 12 560 46.67 161.84 5/1 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 559 43.0 159.7 6/0 6 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 13 533 66.63 165.01 5/0 7 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 13 511 46.45 198.83 5/0 8 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 505 63.1 143.5 7/0 9 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 12 504 56.0 148.7 3/1 10 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 12 458 38.2 171.5 4/0

Updated IPL 2025 Purple Cap list after GT vs LSG In the list of Purple Cap, there wasn't much change with Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore gaining just a spot to eighth after his lone wicket against LSG. Leader Prasidh Krishna remained at the top of the list despite going wicketless against LSG.

Rank Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 13 21 8.09 2 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 13 21 8.4 3 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 13 19 8.5 4 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 18 8.5 5 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 12 17 7.0 6 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 9 16 6.4 7 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 12 16 8.7 8 Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans 13 16 8.98 9 Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders 11 16 10.2 10 Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans 13 15 9.04

Meanwhile, table-toppers Gujarat Titans stumbled in front of LSG by 33 runs. Had the Shubman Gill-led side won the game, it would have confirmed them a top two finish after the league stage. For Gujarat Titans to confirm a top-two finish, they would hope both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lose at least one out of the remaining two games in the league stage. Both RCB and Punjab Kings have 17 points each with two games left to play.

Updated IPL 2025 points table after GT vs LSG