IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after GT vs SRH match; All you need to know

Gujarat Titans moved from 4th to 2nd in the points table after their 7th win of the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad are practically out of the playoffs race. They stay in the race mathematically. 

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published2 May 2025, 11:35 PM IST
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna leads the purple cap race with 19 wickets from 10 matches in IPL 2025
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna leads the purple cap race with 19 wickets from 10 matches in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) moved from fourth to second in the points table after their 7th win of the season. Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in Ahmedabad.

GT have taken 14 points from 10 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) too have taken 14 points from 10 matches. Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the top of the table due to their superior net run rate (NRR) compared to GT and RCB. However, MI have played one extra match than GT and RCB.

RCB will move to the top of the table if they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (May 3).

Also Read | Sreesanth breaks silence on KCA ban: ‘I have not received any notice or order’

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) chance of reaching the playoffs have significantly diminished after their defeat to GT. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points) can only reach 14 points even if they manage to win their remaining four matches.

SRH's only route to playoffs:

A. Maximum of three teams to reach 16 points

B. SRH to be tied on 14 points with multiple teams

C. SRH to qualify based on Net Run Rate

SRH's net run rate (-1.192) is the 2nd worst among all 10 teams and it will be difficult to get an upswing in just four matches. SRH are practically out of the playoffs race.

Points table after GT vs SRH; GT move to 2nd, SRH in trouble

 

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians11740141.274
2Gujarat Titans10730140.867
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru10730140.521
4Punjab Kings10631130.199
5Delhi Capitals10640120.362
6Lucknow Super Giants1055010-0.325
7Kolkata Knight Riders1045190.271
8Rajasthan Royals113806-0.780
9Sunrisers Hyderabad103706-1.192
10Chennai Super Kings102804-1.211

Orange cap list after GT vs SRH; GT batters rule

Gujarat Titans batters occupy three of the top four positions in the orange cap race. Sai Sudharsan leads the orange cap race with 504 runs. Sudharsan reclaimed the lead from Suryakumar Yadav (475 runs) after scoring 48 off 23 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Two other GT batters Jos Buttler (470 runs) and Shubman Gill (465 runs) gained positions after scoring fifties against SRH. 

Fifth placed Virat Kohli (443 runs) needs 61 runs to claim the orange cap and will be in action on Saturday (May 3) when RCB host CSK in Bengaluru.

 

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsSR50s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans10504154.15
2Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians11475172.73
3Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans10470169.15
4Shubman GillGujarat Titans10465162.05
5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10443138.96
6Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals10439154.05
7Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants10404203.04
8Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants9378158.84
9KL RahulDelhi Capitals9371146.13
10Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings10360180.94

Purple cap list after GT vs SRH; Prasidh Krishna returns to the top

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna reclaimed the purple cap from RCB's Josh Hazlewood. Prasidh Krishna took the key wickets of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen and finished with impressive figures of 2/19 in a high-scoring match. Prasidh has 19 wickets from 10 matches. Mohammed Siraj stormed into the top five after taking 2 wickets in his final over against SRH.

Hazlewood (18 wickets) will be attempting to reclaim the cap when RCB play CSK in Chennai.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans10197.5
2Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians11168.8
4Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings10158.2
5Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans10148.9
6Khaleel AhmedChennai Super Kings10148.9
7Mitchell StarcDelhi Capitals101410.2
8Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders10137.2
9Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings10138.5
10Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10138.6

Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate. 

Three other bowlers, MI's Hardik Pandya, SRH's Harshal Patel and PBKS' Yuzvendra Chahal, have taken 13 wickets each and occupy 11th, 12th spots and 13th.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after GT vs SRH match; All you need to know
MoreLess
First Published:2 May 2025, 11:35 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.