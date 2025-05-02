IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after GT vs SRH match; All you need to know

Gujarat Titans (GT) moved from fourth to second in the points table after their 7th win of the season. Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in Ahmedabad.

GT have taken 14 points from 10 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) too have taken 14 points from 10 matches. Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the top of the table due to their superior net run rate (NRR) compared to GT and RCB. However, MI have played one extra match than GT and RCB.

RCB will move to the top of the table if they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (May 3).

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) chance of reaching the playoffs have significantly diminished after their defeat to GT. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points) can only reach 14 points even if they manage to win their remaining four matches.

SRH's only route to playoffs: A. Maximum of three teams to reach 16 points

B. SRH to be tied on 14 points with multiple teams

C. SRH to qualify based on Net Run Rate

SRH's net run rate (-1.192) is the 2nd worst among all 10 teams and it will be difficult to get an upswing in just four matches. SRH are practically out of the playoffs race.

Points table after GT vs SRH; GT move to 2nd, SRH in trouble

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 0 14 1.274 2 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 0 14 0.867 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 14 0.521 4 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.199 5 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 12 0.362 6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 10 -0.325 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 0.271 8 Rajasthan Royals 11 3 8 0 6 -0.780 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 3 7 0 6 -1.192 10 Chennai Super Kings 10 2 8 0 4 -1.211

Orange cap list after GT vs SRH; GT batters rule Gujarat Titans batters occupy three of the top four positions in the orange cap race. Sai Sudharsan leads the orange cap race with 504 runs. Sudharsan reclaimed the lead from Suryakumar Yadav (475 runs) after scoring 48 off 23 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Two other GT batters Jos Buttler (470 runs) and Shubman Gill (465 runs) gained positions after scoring fifties against SRH.

Fifth placed Virat Kohli (443 runs) needs 61 runs to claim the orange cap and will be in action on Saturday (May 3) when RCB host CSK in Bengaluru.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs SR 50s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 10 504 154.1 5 2 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 11 475 172.7 3 3 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 10 470 169.1 5 4 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 10 465 162.0 5 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 443 138.9 6 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 10 439 154.0 5 7 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 10 404 203.0 4 8 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 9 378 158.8 4 9 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 9 371 146.1 3 10 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 10 360 180.9 4

Purple cap list after GT vs SRH; Prasidh Krishna returns to the top Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna reclaimed the purple cap from RCB's Josh Hazlewood. Prasidh Krishna took the key wickets of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen and finished with impressive figures of 2/19 in a high-scoring match. Prasidh has 19 wickets from 10 matches. Mohammed Siraj stormed into the top five after taking 2 wickets in his final over against SRH.

Hazlewood (18 wickets) will be attempting to reclaim the cap when RCB play CSK in Chennai.

Rank Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 10 19 7.5 2 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 18 8.4 3 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 11 16 8.8 4 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 10 15 8.2 5 Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans 10 14 8.9 6 Khaleel Ahmed Chennai Super Kings 10 14 8.9 7 Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals 10 14 10.2 8 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 10 13 7.2 9 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 10 13 8.5 10 Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 13 8.6

Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.