IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after GT vs SRH match; All you need to know

Gujarat Titans (GT) moved from fourth to second in the points table after their 7th win of the season. Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in Ahmedabad.
GT have taken 14 points from 10 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) too have taken 14 points from 10 matches. Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the top of the table due to their superior net run rate (NRR) compared to GT and RCB. However, MI have played one extra match than GT and RCB.
RCB will move to the top of the table if they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (May 3).
Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) chance of reaching the playoffs have significantly diminished after their defeat to GT. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points) can only reach 14 points even if they manage to win their remaining four matches.
A. Maximum of three teams to reach 16 points
B. SRH to be tied on 14 points with multiple teams
C. SRH to qualify based on Net Run Rate
SRH's net run rate (-1.192) is the 2nd worst among all 10 teams and it will be difficult to get an upswing in just four matches. SRH are practically out of the playoffs race.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.274
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.867
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.521
|4
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.199
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.362
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.325
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|0.271
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.780
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-1.192
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|2
|8
|0
|4
|-1.211
Gujarat Titans batters occupy three of the top four positions in the orange cap race. Sai Sudharsan leads the orange cap race with 504 runs. Sudharsan reclaimed the lead from Suryakumar Yadav (475 runs) after scoring 48 off 23 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Two other GT batters Jos Buttler (470 runs) and Shubman Gill (465 runs) gained positions after scoring fifties against SRH.
Fifth placed Virat Kohli (443 runs) needs 61 runs to claim the orange cap and will be in action on Saturday (May 3) when RCB host CSK in Bengaluru.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|SR
|50s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|504
|154.1
|5
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|475
|172.7
|3
|3
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|470
|169.1
|5
|4
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|465
|162.0
|5
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|443
|138.9
|6
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|439
|154.0
|5
|7
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|404
|203.0
|4
|8
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|378
|158.8
|4
|9
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|371
|146.1
|3
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|10
|360
|180.9
|4
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna reclaimed the purple cap from RCB's Josh Hazlewood. Prasidh Krishna took the key wickets of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen and finished with impressive figures of 2/19 in a high-scoring match. Prasidh has 19 wickets from 10 matches. Mohammed Siraj stormed into the top five after taking 2 wickets in his final over against SRH.
Hazlewood (18 wickets) will be attempting to reclaim the cap when RCB play CSK in Chennai.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|19
|7.5
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|16
|8.8
|4
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|15
|8.2
|5
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|14
|8.9
|6
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|14
|8.9
|7
|Mitchell Starc
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|14
|10.2
|8
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|13
|7.2
|9
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|10
|13
|8.5
|10
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|13
|8.6
Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.
Three other bowlers, MI's Hardik Pandya, SRH's Harshal Patel and PBKS' Yuzvendra Chahal, have taken 13 wickets each and occupy 11th, 12th spots and 13th.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.