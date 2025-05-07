IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after KKR vs CSK match; All you need to know

Kolkata Knight Riders' chance of reaching the playoffs has taken a severe setback after their damaging defeat to Chennai Super Kings by 2 wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chennai Super Kings are already out of the playoffs race.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.793
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.482
|3
|Punjab Kings
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|0.376
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|1.156
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.362
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|0.193
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.469
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|-1.192
|9
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|-0.718
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|-0.992
KKR to win their remaining two matches - finish on 15 points.
MI to defeat PBKS and DC - reach 18 points.
DC to defeat PBKS and lose to GT - finish on 15 points.
PBKS to lose to RR as well - finish on 15 points.
LSG to lose one of their remaining three matches - finish on 14 points.
In the above scenario, GT, RCB and MI will qualify with more than 15 points and KKR can qualify ahead of DC and PBKS on net run rate.
The top five players are separated by just 10 runs. Suryakumar Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler are locked in an epic orange cap race. 7th placed Prabhsimran Singh, 9th placed Shreyas Iyer and 10th placed KL Rahul are in action when Punjab Kings host Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on May 8 (Thursday).
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Fifties
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|510
|170.6
|3
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|509
|153.3
|5
|3
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|508
|152.6
|5
|4
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|143.5
|7
|5
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|500
|163.9
|5
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|473
|154.6
|5
|7
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|11
|437
|170.0
|4
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|410
|201.0
|4
|9
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|11
|405
|180.8
|4
|10
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|381
|142.2
|3
CSK's Noor Ahmad jumped to 2nd place after taking his 2nd four-wicket haul of the season. KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy too gained places. GT's Prasidh Krishna holds the purple cap race by virtue of having a better economy rate than Noor Ahmad. Sixth placed Arshdeep Singh is on action tomorrow.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|20
|7.7
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|20
|8.0
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|4
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|18
|8.5
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|7.0
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|11
|16
|8.0
|7
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|16
|10.2
|8
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|15
|9.0
|9
|Harshit Rana
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|15
|10.0
|10
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|14
|8.4
