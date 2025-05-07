IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after KKR vs CSK match; All you need to know

Kolkata Knight Riders' chance of reaching the playoffs has taken a severe setback after their damaging defeat to Chennai Super Kings by 2 wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chennai Super Kings are already out of the playoffs race.

Advertisement

Points table after KKR vs CSK; No change to the table

Rank Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 16 0.793 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 16 0.482 3 Punjab Kings 11 7 3 1 15 0.376 4 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 14 1.156 5 Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 1 13 0.362 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 11 0.193 7 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 10 -0.469 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 3 7 1 7 -1.192 9 Rajasthan Royals 12 3 9 0 6 -0.718 10 Chennai Super Kings 12 3 9 0 6 -0.992

KKR's only route to the playoffs KKR to win their remaining two matches - finish on 15 points.

MI to defeat PBKS and DC - reach 18 points.

DC to defeat PBKS and lose to GT - finish on 15 points.

PBKS to lose to RR as well - finish on 15 points.

LSG to lose one of their remaining three matches - finish on 14 points.

In the above scenario, GT, RCB and MI will qualify with more than 15 points and KKR can qualify ahead of DC and PBKS on net run rate.

Orange cap after CSK vs KKR; no change to the top 10 The top five players are separated by just 10 runs. Suryakumar Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler are locked in an epic orange cap race. 7th placed Prabhsimran Singh, 9th placed Shreyas Iyer and 10th placed KL Rahul are in action when Punjab Kings host Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on May 8 (Thursday).

Advertisement

Top five batters are separated by 10 runs in the orange cap race

Rank Player Team Matches Runs Strike Rate Fifties 1 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 12 510 170.6 3 2 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 11 509 153.3 5 3 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 11 508 152.6 5 4 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 505 143.5 7 5 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 11 500 163.9 5 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 12 473 154.6 5 7 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 11 437 170.0 4 8 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 11 410 201.0 4 9 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 11 405 180.8 4 10 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 10 381 142.2 3

Purple cap after CSK vs KKR; Noor Ahmad jumps to 2nd CSK's Noor Ahmad jumped to 2nd place after taking his 2nd four-wicket haul of the season. KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy too gained places. GT's Prasidh Krishna holds the purple cap race by virtue of having a better economy rate than Noor Ahmad. Sixth placed Arshdeep Singh is on action tomorrow.

Advertisement

Top five bowlers are separated by three wickets

Position Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 11 20 7.7 2 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 12 20 8.0 3 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 18 8.4 4 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 12 18 8.5 5 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 12 17 7.0 6 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 11 16 8.0 7 Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders 11 16 10.2 8 Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans 11 15 9.0 9 Harshit Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 12 15 10.0 10 Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans 11 14 8.4