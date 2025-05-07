Subscribe

IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after KKR vs CSK match; All you need to know

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders' suffered a big setback in their quest to reach the playoffs. KKR remain at 6th in the points table with 11 points from 12 matches.

Livemint
Updated7 May 2025, 11:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)

Kolkata Knight Riders' chance of reaching the playoffs has taken a severe setback after their damaging defeat to Chennai Super Kings by 2 wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chennai Super Kings are already out of the playoffs race.

Advertisement

Points table after KKR vs CSK; No change to the table

RankTeamMatchesWonLostNo ResultPointsNRR
1Gujarat Titans11830160.793
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru11830160.482
3Punjab Kings11731150.376
4Mumbai Indians12750141.156
5Delhi Capitals11641130.362
6Kolkata Knight Riders12561110.193
7Lucknow Super Giants1156010-0.469
8Sunrisers Hyderabad113717-1.192
9Rajasthan Royals123906-0.718
10Chennai Super Kings123906-0.992

KKR's only route to the playoffs

KKR to win their remaining two matches - finish on 15 points.

MI to defeat PBKS and DC - reach 18 points.

DC to defeat PBKS and lose to GT - finish on 15 points.

PBKS to lose to RR as well - finish on 15 points.

LSG to lose one of their remaining three matches - finish on 14 points.

In the above scenario, GT, RCB and MI will qualify with more than 15 points and KKR can qualify ahead of DC and PBKS on net run rate.

Orange cap after CSK vs KKR; no change to the top 10

The top five players are separated by just 10 runs. Suryakumar Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler are locked in an epic orange cap race. 7th placed Prabhsimran Singh, 9th placed Shreyas Iyer and 10th placed KL Rahul are in action when Punjab Kings host Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on May 8 (Thursday).

Advertisement

 

Top five batters are separated by 10 runs in the orange cap race
RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsStrike RateFifties
1Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians12510170.63
2Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans11509153.35
3Shubman GillGujarat Titans11508152.65
4Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11505143.57
5Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans11500163.95
6Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals12473154.65
7Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings11437170.04
8Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants11410201.04
9Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings11405180.84
10KL RahulDelhi Capitals10381142.23

Purple cap after CSK vs KKR; Noor Ahmad jumps to 2nd

CSK's Noor Ahmad jumped to 2nd place after taking his 2nd four-wicket haul of the season. KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy too gained places. GT's Prasidh Krishna holds the purple cap race by virtue of having a better economy rate than Noor Ahmad. Sixth placed Arshdeep Singh is on action tomorrow.

Advertisement

 

Top five bowlers are separated by three wickets
PositionPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans11207.7
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings12208.0
3Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
4Trent BoultMumbai Indians12188.5
5Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders12177.0
6Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings11168.0
7Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders111610.2
8Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans11159.0
9Harshit RanaKolkata Knight Riders121510.0
10Sai KishoreGujarat Titans11148.4

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after KKR vs CSK match; All you need to know
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App