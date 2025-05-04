IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after KKR vs RR match; All you need to know

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) moved from 7th to 6th in the points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR (206/4) beat RR (205/8) by 1 run. RR's Shubham Dubey threatened to deliver an unlikely win to the visitors. KKR's Vaibhav Arora managed to defend 3 runs off the final ball of the match.
KKR will remain at the 6th position if Punjab Kings manage to defeat Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamshala later today (May 4). Punjab Kings will move to the 2nd place if they beat LSG. Lucknow Super Giants (10 points) will overtake Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points) if they beat Punjab Kings (13 points).
Rajasthan Royals are already out of the playoffs race.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.482
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.274
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.867
|4
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.199
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.362
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|0.249
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.325
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|-0.718
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-1.192
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|2
|9
|0
|4
|-1.117
Top 3 in the orange cap race - Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan and Suryakumar Yadav - retain their positions. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal moves to 4th. RR captain Riyan Parag enters the top 10 after his sensational 95 off 45 balls against KKR.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|143.5
|7/0
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|504
|154.1
|5/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|475
|172.7
|3/0
|4
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|473
|154.6
|5/0
|5
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|470
|169.1
|5/0
|6
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|465
|162.0
|5/0
|7
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|404
|203.0
|4/0
|8
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|378
|158.8
|4/0
|9
|Riyan Parag
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|377
|170.6
|1/0
|10
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|371
|146.1
|3/0
KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy jumps to fifth place in the purple cap race after his two-wicket haul against RR. The top four remain the same.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|19
|7.5
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|3
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|16
|8.1
|4
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|16
|8.8
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|15
|7.2
|6
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|14
|8.6
|7
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|14
|8.9
|8
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|14
|9.9
|9
|Mitchell Starc
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|14
|10.2
|10
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|10
|13
|8.5
Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.
