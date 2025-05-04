IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after KKR vs RR match; All you need to know

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) moved from 7th to 6th in the points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR (206/4) beat RR (205/8) by 1 run. RR's Shubham Dubey threatened to deliver an unlikely win to the visitors. KKR's Vaibhav Arora managed to defend 3 runs off the final ball of the match.

KKR will remain at the 6th position if Punjab Kings manage to defeat Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamshala later today (May 4). Punjab Kings will move to the 2nd place if they beat LSG. Lucknow Super Giants (10 points) will overtake Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points) if they beat Punjab Kings (13 points).

Rajasthan Royals are already out of the playoffs race.

Points table after KKR vs RR

Rank Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 16 0.482 2 Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 0 14 1.274 3 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 0 14 0.867 4 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.199 5 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 12 0.362 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 5 1 11 0.249 7 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 10 -0.325 8 Rajasthan Royals 12 3 9 0 6 -0.718 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 3 7 0 6 -1.192 10 Chennai Super Kings 11 2 9 0 4 -1.117

Orange cap list after KKR vs RR; Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag gain positions Top 3 in the orange cap race - Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan and Suryakumar Yadav - retain their positions. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal moves to 4th. RR captain Riyan Parag enters the top 10 after his sensational 95 off 45 balls against KKR.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs SR 50s/100s 1 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 505 143.5 7/0 2 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 10 504 154.1 5/0 3 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 11 475 172.7 3/0 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 12 473 154.6 5/0 5 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 10 470 169.1 5/0 6 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 10 465 162.0 5/0 7 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 10 404 203.0 4/0 8 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 9 378 158.8 4/0 9 Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals 12 377 170.6 1/0 10 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 9 371 146.1 3/0

Purple cap list after KKR vs RR; Varun Chakaravarthy moves to fifth KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy jumps to fifth place in the purple cap race after his two-wicket haul against RR. The top four remain the same.

Rank Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 10 19 7.5 2 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 18 8.4 3 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 11 16 8.1 4 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 11 16 8.8 5 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 11 15 7.2 6 Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 14 8.6 7 Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans 10 14 8.9 8 Khaleel Ahmed Chennai Super Kings 11 14 9.9 9 Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals 10 14 10.2 10 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 10 13 8.5