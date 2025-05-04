Flash Offer

IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after KKR vs RR match; All you need to know

Kolkata Knight Riders moved from 7th to 6th after defeating Rajasthan Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders will remain at the 6th place if Punjab Kings manage to beat Lucknow Super Giants later today (May 4)

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published4 May 2025, 07:20 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals for the 2nd time in Indian Premier League 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) moved from 7th to 6th in the points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR (206/4) beat RR (205/8) by 1 run. RR's Shubham Dubey threatened to deliver an unlikely win to the visitors. KKR's Vaibhav Arora managed to defend 3 runs off the final ball of the match.

KKR will remain at the 6th position if Punjab Kings manage to defeat Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamshala later today (May 4). Punjab Kings will move to the 2nd place if they beat LSG. Lucknow Super Giants (10 points) will overtake Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points) if they beat Punjab Kings (13 points).

Rajasthan Royals are already out of the playoffs race.

Points table after KKR vs RR

 

RankTeamMatchesWonLostNo ResultPointsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru11830160.482
2Mumbai Indians11740141.274
3Gujarat Titans10730140.867
4Punjab Kings10631130.199
5Delhi Capitals10640120.362
6Kolkata Knight Riders11551110.249
7Lucknow Super Giants1055010-0.325
8Rajasthan Royals123906-0.718
9Sunrisers Hyderabad103706-1.192
10Chennai Super Kings112904-1.117

Orange cap list after KKR vs RR; Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag gain positions

Top 3 in the orange cap race - Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan and Suryakumar Yadav - retain their positions. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal moves to 4th. RR captain Riyan Parag enters the top 10 after his sensational 95 off 45 balls against KKR. 

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsSR50s/100s
1Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11505143.57/0
2Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans10504154.15/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians11475172.73/0
4Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals12473154.65/0
5Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans10470169.15/0
6Shubman GillGujarat Titans10465162.05/0
7Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants10404203.04/0
8Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants9378158.84/0
9Riyan ParagRajasthan Royals12377170.61/0
10KL RahulDelhi Capitals9371146.13/0

Purple cap list after KKR vs RR; Varun Chakaravarthy moves to fifth

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy jumps to fifth place in the purple cap race after his two-wicket haul against RR. The top four remain the same.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans10197.5
2Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
3Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings11168.1
4Trent BoultMumbai Indians11168.8
5Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders11157.2
6Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11148.6
7Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans10148.9
8Khaleel AhmedChennai Super Kings11149.9
9Mitchell StarcDelhi Capitals101410.2
10Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings10138.5

Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.

First Published:4 May 2025, 07:20 PM IST
