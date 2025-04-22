IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after LSG vs DC clash; who stands where - Full details

Mitchell Marsh, KL Rahul and Aiden Markram, all made significant gains in the IPL 2025 Orange Cap list during Lucknow Super Giants' home encounter against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Marsh reached 344 runs in eight matches after scoring a 36-ball 45, which also brought him up to the fourth place.
For Markram, the South African's knock of 52 brought placed him at sixth spot with 326 runs from nine games. However, Nicholas Pooran failed to surpass Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan after the West Indies star played on for just nine runs against a Mitchell Starc delivery.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|417
|52.13
|152.18
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|377
|47.13
|204.89
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|356
|71.20
|165.58
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|344
|43.00
|160.74
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|333
|55.50
|162.43
|Aiden Markram
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|326
|36.22
|150.92
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|322
|64.40
|140.00
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|317
|63.40
|151.67
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|307
|38.38
|139.54
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|305
|43.57
|153.26
Delhi Capitals defeated LSG by eight wickets to go on level with table toppers Gujarat Titans on 12 points. Gujarat Titans (1.104) take the top spot owing to a better net-run rate. Delhi Capitals' NRR is 0.657. The loss kept LSG to the fifth spot.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Points
|1. Gujarat Titans
|8
|6
|2
|1.104
|12
|2. Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|0.589
|10
|3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|5
|3
|0.472
|10
|4. Punjab Kings
|8
|5
|3
|0.177
|10
|5. Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0.088
|10
|6. Mumbai Indians
|7
|4
|4
|0.483
|8
|7. Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|3
|5
|0.212
|6
|8. Rajasthan Royals
|8
|2
|6
|-0.633
|4
|9. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|2
|5
|-1.217
|4
|10. Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|6
|-1.392
|4
As far as the Purple Cap is concerned, there are no major changes like the Orange Cap. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna continue to lead the charts with 16 points followed by Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav (12) and Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad (12). Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood and Gujarat Titans Sai Kishore take the fourth and fifth spots respectively with 12 wickets each.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wkts
|Econ
|Avg
|BBI
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|16
|7.24
|13.81
|4/41
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|12
|6.25
|14.58
|3/22
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|12
|7.66
|17.25
|4/18
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|12
|8.22
|16.33
|3/30
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|12
|8.39
|20.16
|3/14
Stay updated on all the action from theIPL 2025. Check theIPL 2025 Schedule, track the latestIPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with theOrange Cap andPurple Cap.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates