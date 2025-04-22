IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after LSG vs DC clash; who stands where - Full details

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram made significant gains in the IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard with 45 runs and 52 runs respectively against Delhi Capitals.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Apr 2025, 11:03 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram plays a shot against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.
Lucknow Super Giants’ Aiden Markram plays a shot against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. (PTI)

Mitchell Marsh, KL Rahul and Aiden Markram, all made significant gains in the IPL 2025 Orange Cap list during Lucknow Super Giants' home encounter against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Marsh reached 344 runs in eight matches after scoring a 36-ball 45, which also brought him up to the fourth place.

For Markram, the South African's knock of 52 brought placed him at sixth spot with 326 runs from nine games. However, Nicholas Pooran failed to surpass Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan after the West Indies star played on for just nine runs against a Mitchell Starc delivery.

List of top run-getters in IPL 2025

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR
Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans841752.13152.18
Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants937747.13204.89
Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans835671.20165.58
Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants834443.00160.74
Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians833355.50162.43
Aiden MarkramLucknow Super Giants932636.22150.92
Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru832264.40140.00
KL RahulDelhi Capitals731763.40151.67
Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals830738.38139.54
Shubman GillGujarat Titans830543.57153.26

Delhi Capitals defeated LSG by eight wickets to go on level with table toppers Gujarat Titans on 12 points. Gujarat Titans (1.104) take the top spot owing to a better net-run rate. Delhi Capitals' NRR is 0.657. The loss kept LSG to the fifth spot.    

Updated IPL 2025 points table after LSG vs DC

TeamMatchesWonLostNRRPoints
1. Gujarat Titans8621.10412
2. Delhi Capitals7520.58910
3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru8530.47210
4. Punjab Kings8530.17710
5. Lucknow Super Giants8530.08810
6. Mumbai Indians7440.4838
7. Kolkata Knight Riders8350.2126
8. Rajasthan Royals826-0.6334
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad725-1.2174
10. Chennai Super Kings726-1.3924

As far as the Purple Cap is concerned, there are no major changes like the Orange Cap. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna continue to lead the charts with 16 points followed by Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav (12) and Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad (12). Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood and Gujarat Titans Sai Kishore take the fourth and fifth spots respectively with 12 wickets each.

List of top wicket-takers in IPL 2025

PlayerTeamMatchesWktsEconAvgBBI
Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans8167.2413.814/41
Kuldeep YadavDelhi Capitals8126.2514.583/22
Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings8127.6617.254/18
Sai KishoreGujarat Titans8128.2216.333/30
Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru 8128.3920.163/14

First Published:22 Apr 2025, 10:24 PM IST
