IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after LSG vs DC clash; who stands where - Full details

Mitchell Marsh, KL Rahul and Aiden Markram, all made significant gains in the IPL 2025 Orange Cap list during Lucknow Super Giants' home encounter against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Marsh reached 344 runs in eight matches after scoring a 36-ball 45, which also brought him up to the fourth place.

For Markram, the South African's knock of 52 brought placed him at sixth spot with 326 runs from nine games. However, Nicholas Pooran failed to surpass Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan after the West Indies star played on for just nine runs against a Mitchell Starc delivery.

List of top run-getters in IPL 2025

Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 8 417 52.13 152.18 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 9 377 47.13 204.89 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 8 356 71.20 165.58 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 8 344 43.00 160.74 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 8 333 55.50 162.43 Aiden Markram Lucknow Super Giants 9 326 36.22 150.92 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 322 64.40 140.00 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 7 317 63.40 151.67 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 8 307 38.38 139.54 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 8 305 43.57 153.26

Delhi Capitals defeated LSG by eight wickets to go on level with table toppers Gujarat Titans on 12 points. Gujarat Titans (1.104) take the top spot owing to a better net-run rate. Delhi Capitals' NRR is 0.657. The loss kept LSG to the fifth spot.

Updated IPL 2025 points table after LSG vs DC

Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points 1. Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 1.104 12 2. Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 0.589 10 3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 5 3 0.472 10 4. Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0.177 10 5. Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0.088 10 6. Mumbai Indians 7 4 4 0.483 8 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0.212 6 8. Rajasthan Royals 8 2 6 -0.633 4 9. Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 -1.217 4 10. Chennai Super Kings 7 2 6 -1.392 4

As far as the Purple Cap is concerned, there are no major changes like the Orange Cap. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna continue to lead the charts with 16 points followed by Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav (12) and Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad (12). Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood and Gujarat Titans Sai Kishore take the fourth and fifth spots respectively with 12 wickets each.

List of top wicket-takers in IPL 2025