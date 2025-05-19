IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after LSG vs SRH clash; complete details

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their fourth win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets on Monday. The loss also knocked the Rishabh Pant-led side out off the race from playoffs contention and become the fifth team after defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals to lose out a place in the last four.

IPL 2025 points table updated after LSG vs SRH

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0.795 18 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 1 0.482 17 3 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 1 0.389 17 4 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 1.156 14 5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 5 1 0.260 13 6 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 2 0.193 12 7 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 5 7 0 -0.506 10 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 12 4 7 1 -1.005 9 9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 13 3 10 0 -0.701 6 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 -0.992 6

Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap after LSG vs SRH Meanwhile, there was a couple of changes in the Orange Cap list with LSG's Nicholas Pooran climbing one spot to ninth after his knock of 45 while his teammate Mitchell Marsh re-entered the top 10 with a contribution of 65. Marsh currently is placed 10th. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan leads the list with 617 runs.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 12 617 56.1 157.0 5/1 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 12 601 60.1 155.7 6/0 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 13 523 43.6 158.0 6/0 4 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 12 510 63.8 170.6 3/0 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 505 63.1 143.5 7/0 6 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 11 500 71.4 163.9 5/0 7 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 11 493 61.6 148.1 3/1 8 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 12 458 38.2 171.5 4/0 9 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 12 455 41.36 197.82 4/0 10 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 11 443 40.27 157.09 5/0

Updated IPL 2025 Purple Cap after LSG vs SRH In the IPL 2025 Purple Cap list, Harshal Patel was the only change as the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer re-entered the top 10 after his single wicket. He now has 15 wickets from 11 games. In fact, Harshal's one wicket also made him the fastest Indian pacer in history to claim 150 wickets in terms of balls bowled.