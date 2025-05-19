IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after LSG vs SRH clash; complete details

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their fourth win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets on Monday. The loss also knocked the Rishabh Pant-led side out off the race from playoffs contention and become the fifth team after defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals to lose out a place in the last four.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0.795
|18
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0.482
|17
|3
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0.389
|17
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|1.156
|14
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0.260
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0.193
|12
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.506
|10
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|12
|4
|7
|1
|-1.005
|9
|9
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|-0.701
|6
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|-0.992
|6
Meanwhile, there was a couple of changes in the Orange Cap list with LSG's Nicholas Pooran climbing one spot to ninth after his knock of 45 while his teammate Mitchell Marsh re-entered the top 10 with a contribution of 65. Marsh currently is placed 10th. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan leads the list with 617 runs.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|617
|56.1
|157.0
|5/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|601
|60.1
|155.7
|6/0
|3
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|523
|43.6
|158.0
|6/0
|4
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|510
|63.8
|170.6
|3/0
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|63.1
|143.5
|7/0
|6
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|500
|71.4
|163.9
|5/0
|7
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|493
|61.6
|148.1
|3/1
|8
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|458
|38.2
|171.5
|4/0
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|455
|41.36
|197.82
|4/0
|10
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|443
|40.27
|157.09
|5/0
In the IPL 2025 Purple Cap list, Harshal Patel was the only change as the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer re-entered the top 10 after his single wicket. He now has 15 wickets from 11 games. In fact, Harshal's one wicket also made him the fastest Indian pacer in history to claim 150 wickets in terms of balls bowled.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|21
|7.9
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|20
|8.0
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|4
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|18
|8.5
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|7.0
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|16
|8.7
|7
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|16
|10.2
|8
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|15
|8.8
|9
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|15
|9.0
|10
|Harshal Patel
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|15
|9.73
