Subscribe

IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after LSG vs SRH clash; complete details

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the fifth team after Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals to miss out on a place in IPL 2025 playoffs.

Koushik Paul
Updated19 May 2025, 11:51 PM IST
Advertisement
LSG's Ravi Bishnoi reacts during their IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LSG's Ravi Bishnoi reacts during their IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.(PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their fourth win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets on Monday. The loss also knocked the Rishabh Pant-led side out off the race from playoffs contention and become the fifth team after defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals to lose out a place in the last four. 

Advertisement

IPL 2025 points table updated after LSG vs SRH

RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Gujarat Titans (Q)129300.79518
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)128310.48217
3Punjab Kings (Q)128310.38917
4Mumbai Indians127501.15614
5Delhi Capitals126510.26013
6Kolkata Knight Riders (E)135620.19312
7Lucknow Super Giants (E)12570-0.50610
8Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)12471-1.0059
9Rajasthan Royals (E)133100-0.7016
10Chennai Super Kings (E)12390-0.9926

Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap after LSG vs SRH

Meanwhile, there was a couple of changes in the Orange Cap list with LSG's Nicholas Pooran climbing one spot to ninth after his knock of 45 while his teammate Mitchell Marsh re-entered the top 10 with a contribution of 65. Marsh currently is placed 10th. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan leads the list with 617 runs.

Also Read | Viral video: Goenka storms out of balcony after Pant's flop show against SRH
RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1261756.1157.05/1
2Shubman GillGujarat Titans1260160.1155.76/0
3Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1352343.6158.06/0
4Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1251063.8170.63/0
5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1150563.1143.57/0
6Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1150071.4163.95/0
7KL RahulDelhi Capitals1149361.6148.13/1
8Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings1245838.2171.54/0
9Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1245541.36197.824/0
10Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1144340.27157.095/0

Updated IPL 2025 Purple Cap after LSG vs SRH

In the IPL 2025 Purple Cap list, Harshal Patel was the only change as the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer re-entered the top 10 after his single wicket. He now has 15 wickets from 11 games. In fact, Harshal's one wicket also made him the fastest Indian pacer in history to claim 150 wickets in terms of balls bowled.

Advertisement
Also Read | IPL 2025: Why is SRH's Travis Head not playing against Lucknow Super Kings?
RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans12217.9
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings12208.0
3Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
4Trent BoultMumbai Indians12188.5
5Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders12177.0
6Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings12168.7
7Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders111610.2
8Sai KishoreGujarat Titans12158.8
9Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans12159.0
10Harshal PatelSunrisers Hyderabad11159.73

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after LSG vs SRH clash; complete details
Read Next Story