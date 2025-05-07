IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after MI vs GT clash; check complete details

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets via DLS method to go atop the IPL 2025 points table. Mumbai Indians drop down to fourth.

Koushik Paul
Updated7 May 2025, 12:50 AM IST
Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill (R) during the coin toss.
Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill (R) during the coin toss. (AFP)

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets via Duckworth-Lewis System (DLS) method on Tuesday in the ongoing rain-hit Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium. With this win, Gujarat Titans to 16 points while Mumbai Indians drop one spot to fourth in the points table. This was Mumbai Indians' first lost after six straight wins. 

Updated IPL 2025 points table after MI vs GT

RankTeamsMatchesWonLostPointsNRRNR
1Gujarat Titans1183160.7930
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru1183160.4820
3Punjab Kings1173150.3761
4Mumbai Indians1275141.1560
5Delhi Capitals1164130.3621
6Kolkata Knight Riders1155110.2491
7Lucknow Super Giants105510-0.3250
8Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)11377-1.1921
9Rajasthan Royals (E)12396-0.7180
10Chennai Super Kings (E)11294-1.1170

IPL 2025 Orange Cap updated list after MI vs GT

Suryakumar Yadav regained the Orange Cap from Virat Kohli after the Mumbai Indians batter scored 35 against Gujarat Titans. Suryakumar now has 510 runs while Kohli dropped to the fourth spot. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, who was placed sixth a day before, rose to the third spot after his 43-run knock. Joss Buttler remain at fifth while Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped down to sixth.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsSR50s/100s
1Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians12510170.563/0
2Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans11509153.315/0
3Shubman GillGujarat Titans11508152.555/0
4Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11505143.467/0
5Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans11500163.935/0
6Yashsavi JaiswalRajasthan Royals12473154.575/0
7Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings11437170.034/0
8Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants11410200.984/0
9Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings11405180.804/0
10KL RahulDelhi Capitals10381142.163/0


 

IPL 2025 Purple Cap updated list after MI vs GT

Prasidh Krishna consolidated his place at the top of IPL 2025 Purple Cap chart with 20 scalps while Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult rose to the third spot after his 2/22 against Gujarat Titans. Sai Kishore also entered the top 10 after his 2/34.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans11207.65
2Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians12188.49
4Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings11168.0
5Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings11168.1
6Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders11157.2
7Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans11159.0
8R Sai KishoreGujarat Titans11148.37
9Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11148.6
10Harshal PatelSunrisers Hyderabad10149.44


 

