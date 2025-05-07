IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after MI vs GT clash; check complete details

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets via Duckworth-Lewis System (DLS) method on Tuesday in the ongoing rain-hit Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium. With this win, Gujarat Titans to 16 points while Mumbai Indians drop one spot to fourth in the points table. This was Mumbai Indians' first lost after six straight wins.
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|NR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|16
|0.793
|0
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|16
|0.482
|0
|3
|Punjab Kings
|11
|7
|3
|15
|0.376
|1
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|14
|1.156
|0
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|6
|4
|13
|0.362
|1
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|5
|5
|11
|0.249
|1
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.325
|0
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|11
|3
|7
|7
|-1.192
|1
|9
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|12
|3
|9
|6
|-0.718
|0
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|11
|2
|9
|4
|-1.117
|0
Suryakumar Yadav regained the Orange Cap from Virat Kohli after the Mumbai Indians batter scored 35 against Gujarat Titans. Suryakumar now has 510 runs while Kohli dropped to the fourth spot. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, who was placed sixth a day before, rose to the third spot after his 43-run knock. Joss Buttler remain at fifth while Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped down to sixth.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|510
|170.56
|3/0
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|509
|153.31
|5/0
|3
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|508
|152.55
|5/0
|4
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|143.46
|7/0
|5
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|500
|163.93
|5/0
|6
|Yashsavi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|473
|154.57
|5/0
|7
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|11
|437
|170.03
|4/0
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|410
|200.98
|4/0
|9
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|11
|405
|180.80
|4/0
|10
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|381
|142.16
|3/0
Prasidh Krishna consolidated his place at the top of IPL 2025 Purple Cap chart with 20 scalps while Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult rose to the third spot after his 2/22 against Gujarat Titans. Sai Kishore also entered the top 10 after his 2/34.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|20
|7.65
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|18
|8.49
|4
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|11
|16
|8.0
|5
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|16
|8.1
|6
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|15
|7.2
|7
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|15
|9.0
|8
|R Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|14
|8.37
|9
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|14
|8.6
|10
|Harshal Patel
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|14
|9.44
