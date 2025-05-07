IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after MI vs GT clash; check complete details

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets via Duckworth-Lewis System (DLS) method on Tuesday in the ongoing rain-hit Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium. With this win, Gujarat Titans to 16 points while Mumbai Indians drop one spot to fourth in the points table. This was Mumbai Indians' first lost after six straight wins.

Updated IPL 2025 points table after MI vs GT

Rank Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR NR 1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 16 0.793 0 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 16 0.482 0 3 Punjab Kings 11 7 3 15 0.376 1 4 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 14 1.156 0 5 Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 13 0.362 1 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 5 11 0.249 1 7 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 10 -0.325 0 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 7 -1.192 1 9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 6 -0.718 0 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 11 2 9 4 -1.117 0

IPL 2025 Orange Cap updated list after MI vs GT Suryakumar Yadav regained the Orange Cap from Virat Kohli after the Mumbai Indians batter scored 35 against Gujarat Titans. Suryakumar now has 510 runs while Kohli dropped to the fourth spot. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, who was placed sixth a day before, rose to the third spot after his 43-run knock. Joss Buttler remain at fifth while Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped down to sixth.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs SR 50s/100s 1 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 12 510 170.56 3/0 2 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 11 509 153.31 5/0 3 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 11 508 152.55 5/0 4 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 505 143.46 7/0 5 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 11 500 163.93 5/0 6 Yashsavi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 12 473 154.57 5/0 7 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 11 437 170.03 4/0 8 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 11 410 200.98 4/0 9 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 11 405 180.80 4/0 10 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 10 381 142.16 3/0



IPL 2025 Purple Cap updated list after MI vs GT Prasidh Krishna consolidated his place at the top of IPL 2025 Purple Cap chart with 20 scalps while Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult rose to the third spot after his 2/22 against Gujarat Titans. Sai Kishore also entered the top 10 after his 2/34.

