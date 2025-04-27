IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after MI vs LSG and DC vs RCB on Super Sunday; Full details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru jumped from third to first in the points table. RCB players hold the orange and purple caps.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published27 Apr 2025, 11:16 PM IST
Purple cap holder Josh Hazlewood (L) and orange cap holder Virat Kohli (R)
Purple cap holder Josh Hazlewood (L) and orange cap holder Virat Kohli (R)

The Points table, orange cap and purple cap of Indian Premier League 2025 have witnessed wholesale changes after MI and RCB's wins on a super Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru jump to the top

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to the top of the table with a win against Delhi Capitals in Delhi. Mumbai Indians moved to third in the points table after their big win against Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans are at the 2nd place and have played only 8 games compared to RCB's 10. 

TeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru10730140.521
Gujarat Titans8620121.104
Mumbai Indians10640120.889
Delhi Capitals9630120.482
Punjab Kings9531110.177
Lucknow Super Giants1055010-0.325
Kolkata Knight Riders935170.212
Sunrisers Hyderabad93606-1.103
Rajasthan Royals92704-0.625
Chennai Super Kings92704-1.302

Virat Kohli takes the orange cap

Virat Kohli, the winner of orange cap in 2016 and 2024 is back on track to win the orange cap for the third time in his IPL career. Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav briefly held the cap after scoring 54 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans' young opener Sai Sudharsan has 417 runs from 2 fewer innings compared to Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Sudharsan will be in action on Monday when Gujarat Titans play Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsSRFifties
Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10443138.96
Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians10427169.43
Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans8417152.25
Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants10404203.04
Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants9378158.84
Josh Hazlewood gets the purple cap

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood grabbed the purple cap from Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna. Hazlewood took 2 wickets against Delhi Capitals. Prasidh Krishna will be eager it get it back on Monday. MI pacer Trent Boult and RCB's Krunal Pandya move to the top five.

PlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans8167.3
Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings10148.0
Trent BoultMumbai Indians10138.6
Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10138.6
Harshal PatelSunrisers Hyderabad8139.0

 

