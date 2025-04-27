IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after MI vs LSG and DC vs RCB on Super Sunday; Full details

The Points table, orange cap and purple cap of Indian Premier League 2025 have witnessed wholesale changes after MI and RCB's wins on a super Sunday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to the top of the table with a win against Delhi Capitals in Delhi. Mumbai Indians moved to third in the points table after their big win against Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans are at the 2nd place and have played only 8 games compared to RCB's 10.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.521
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|1.104
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.889
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.482
|Punjab Kings
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|0.177
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.325
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|0.212
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-1.103
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|-0.625
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|-1.302
Virat Kohli, the winner of orange cap in 2016 and 2024 is back on track to win the orange cap for the third time in his IPL career. Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav briefly held the cap after scoring 54 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans' young opener Sai Sudharsan has 417 runs from 2 fewer innings compared to Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Sudharsan will be in action on Monday when Gujarat Titans play Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|SR
|Fifties
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|443
|138.9
|6
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|427
|169.4
|3
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|417
|152.2
|5
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|404
|203.0
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|378
|158.8
|4
RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood grabbed the purple cap from Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna. Hazlewood took 2 wickets against Delhi Capitals. Prasidh Krishna will be eager it get it back on Monday. MI pacer Trent Boult and RCB's Krunal Pandya move to the top five.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|16
|7.3
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|14
|8.0
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|13
|8.6
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|13
|8.6
|Harshal Patel
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|13
|9.0
