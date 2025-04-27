IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after MI vs LSG and DC vs RCB on Super Sunday; Full details

The Points table, orange cap and purple cap of Indian Premier League 2025 have witnessed wholesale changes after MI and RCB's wins on a super Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru jump to the top Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to the top of the table with a win against Delhi Capitals in Delhi. Mumbai Indians moved to third in the points table after their big win against Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans are at the 2nd place and have played only 8 games compared to RCB's 10.

Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 14 0.521 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 12 1.104 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 12 0.889 Delhi Capitals 9 6 3 0 12 0.482 Punjab Kings 9 5 3 1 11 0.177 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 10 -0.325 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 7 0.212 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 6 -1.103 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 4 -0.625 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 4 -1.302

Virat Kohli takes the orange cap Virat Kohli, the winner of orange cap in 2016 and 2024 is back on track to win the orange cap for the third time in his IPL career. Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav briefly held the cap after scoring 54 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans' young opener Sai Sudharsan has 417 runs from 2 fewer innings compared to Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Sudharsan will be in action on Monday when Gujarat Titans play Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Player Team Matches Runs SR Fifties Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 443 138.9 6 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 10 427 169.4 3 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 8 417 152.2 5 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 10 404 203.0 4 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 9 378 158.8 4

Josh Hazlewood gets the purple cap RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood grabbed the purple cap from Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna. Hazlewood took 2 wickets against Delhi Capitals. Prasidh Krishna will be eager it get it back on Monday. MI pacer Trent Boult and RCB's Krunal Pandya move to the top five.