IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after PBKS vs LSG clash; check complete details

Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs to move to the second spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at Dharamshala. With this win, the Shreyas Iyer-led side put a foot into the qualification with 15 points from 11 games. On the other hand, LSG remain seventh with 10 points from 11 games.
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|16
|0.482
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|14
|1.274
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|14
|0.867
|4
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|13
|0.199
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|12
|0.362
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|5
|5
|11
|0.249
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.325
|8
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|12
|3
|9
|6
|-0.718
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-1.192
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|11
|2
|9
|4
|-1.117
In the race for Orange Cap Punjab King's Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer broke into the top 10 with knocks of 91 and 45 respectively. Prabhsimran is currently at the seventh spot with 437 runs while Iyer is one spot behind at 405 runs. LSG's Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh complete the top 10 at ninth and 10th.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|143.5
|7/0
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|504
|154.1
|5/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|475
|172.7
|3/0
|4
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|473
|154.6
|5/0
|5
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|470
|169.1
|5/0
|6
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|465
|162.0
|5/0
|7
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|11
|437
|170.03
|4/0
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|410
|200.98
|4/0
|9
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|11
|405
|180.80
|4/0
|10
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|378
|155.55
|4/0
In the list for Purple Cap, Punjab Kings bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the top 10 with 3/16 and 1/50 respectively. Arshdeep's three wickets took him to third place with 16 wickets from 11 games. Chahal is currently placed ninth with 14 wickets.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|19
|7.5
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|4
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|11
|16
|8.0
|4
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|16
|8.1
|5
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|16
|8.8
|6
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|15
|7.2
|7
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|14
|8.6
|8
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|14
|8.9
|9
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Punjab Kings
|11
|14
|9.81
|10
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|14
|9.9
