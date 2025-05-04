Flash Offer

IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after PBKS vs LSG clash; check complete details

With a win over Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings rose to second spot in the updated IPL 2025 points table. Earlier, KKR defeated Rajasthan Royals by one run to rise to sixth.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 May 2025, 12:07 AM IST
Punjab Kings players celebrate after taking one of the wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. (PTI)

Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs to move to the second spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at Dharamshala. With this win, the Shreyas Iyer-led side put a foot into the qualification with 15 points from 11 games. On the other hand, LSG remain seventh with 10 points from 11 games. 

IPL 2025 updated points table after PBKS vs LSG

RankTeamsMatchesWonLostPointsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru1183160.482
2Mumbai Indians1174141.274
3Gujarat Titans1073140.867
4Punjab Kings1063130.199
5Delhi Capitals1064120.362
6Kolkata Knight Riders1155110.249
7Lucknow Super Giants105510-0.325
8Rajasthan Royals (E)12396-0.718
9Sunrisers Hyderabad10376-1.192
10Chennai Super Kings (E)11294-1.117

In the race for Orange Cap Punjab King's Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer broke into the top 10 with knocks of 91 and 45 respectively. Prabhsimran is currently at the seventh spot with 437 runs while Iyer is one spot behind at 405 runs. LSG's Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh complete the top 10 at ninth and 10th.

Also Read | Prabhsimran Singh misses huge IPL record after being dismissed for 91 runs

Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap after PBKS vs LSG

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsSR50s/100s
1Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11505143.57/0
2Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans10504154.15/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians11475172.73/0
4Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals12473154.65/0
5Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans10470169.15/0
6Shubman GillGujarat Titans10465162.05/0
7Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings11437170.034/0
8Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants11410200.984/0
9Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings11405180.804/0
10Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants10378155.554/0

In the list for Purple Cap, Punjab Kings bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the top 10 with 3/16 and 1/50 respectively. Arshdeep's three wickets took him to third place with 16 wickets from 11 games. Chahal is currently placed ninth with 14 wickets.

Also Read | KKR vs RR highlights, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 1 run

Updated IPL 2025 Purple Cap after PBKS vs LSG

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans10197.5
2Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
4Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings11168.0
4Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings11168.1
5Trent BoultMumbai Indians11168.8
6Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders11157.2
7Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11148.6
8Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans10148.9
9Yuzvendra ChahalPunjab Kings11149.81
10Khaleel AhmedChennai Super Kings11149.9

First Published:5 May 2025, 12:07 AM IST
