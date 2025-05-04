IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after PBKS vs LSG clash; check complete details

Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs to move to the second spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at Dharamshala. With this win, the Shreyas Iyer-led side put a foot into the qualification with 15 points from 11 games. On the other hand, LSG remain seventh with 10 points from 11 games.

IPL 2025 updated points table after PBKS vs LSG

Rank Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 16 0.482 2 Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 14 1.274 3 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 14 0.867 4 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 13 0.199 5 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 12 0.362 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 5 11 0.249 7 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 10 -0.325 8 Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 6 -0.718 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 3 7 6 -1.192 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 11 2 9 4 -1.117

In the race for Orange Cap Punjab King's Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer broke into the top 10 with knocks of 91 and 45 respectively. Prabhsimran is currently at the seventh spot with 437 runs while Iyer is one spot behind at 405 runs. LSG's Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh complete the top 10 at ninth and 10th.

Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap after PBKS vs LSG

Rank Player Team Matches Runs SR 50s/100s 1 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 505 143.5 7/0 2 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 10 504 154.1 5/0 3 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 11 475 172.7 3/0 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 12 473 154.6 5/0 5 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 10 470 169.1 5/0 6 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 10 465 162.0 5/0 7 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 11 437 170.03 4/0 8 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 11 410 200.98 4/0 9 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 11 405 180.80 4/0 10 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 10 378 155.55 4/0

In the list for Purple Cap, Punjab Kings bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the top 10 with 3/16 and 1/50 respectively. Arshdeep's three wickets took him to third place with 16 wickets from 11 games. Chahal is currently placed ninth with 14 wickets.

Updated IPL 2025 Purple Cap after PBKS vs LSG