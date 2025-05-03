IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RCB vs CSK match; All you need to know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to the top of the table after their 8th win of the season. CSK remain at the 10th place after their 9th loss of the season.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated 3 May 2025, 11:44 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli leads the orange cap race with 505 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli leads the orange cap race with 505 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) moved from third to first in the points table after their thrilling win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru. CSK remain at the 10th place in the points table. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans dropped one position after RCB's win against CSK.

RCB (213/5) managed to defeat CSK (211/5) by just 2 runs. Romario Shepherd's record-breaking fifty propelled RCB from 159/5 after 18 overs to 213/5 at the end of the innings. CSK's 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre scored a stunning 94 off 48 balls. Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal held their nerve and delivered a narrow win for RCB.

The points table will witness more changes after KKR vs RR and PBKS vs LSG on Sunday (May 4). Punjab Kings will move to the top of the table if they beat Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamshala.

Points table after RCB vs CSK; RCB go to the top, CSK remain at the bottom

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru11830160.482
2Mumbai Indians11740141.274
3Gujarat Titans10730140.867
4Punjab Kings10631130.199
5Delhi Capitals10640120.362
6Lucknow Super Giants1055010-0.325
7Kolkata Knight Riders1045190.271
8Rajasthan Royals113806-0.780
9Sunrisers Hyderabad103706-1.192
10Chennai Super Kings112904-1.117

Orange cap list after RCB vs CSK; Virat Kohli jumps from 5th to 1st

 

RCB batter Virat Kohli reclaimed the orange cap from Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan. Virat Kohli has 505 runs from 11 innings, whereas Sai Sudharsan has 504 runs from 10 innings. 

Among the top 10 batters, RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal, LSG's Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh and PBKS' Shreyas Iyer are in action on Sunday (May 4)

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsStrike rate50s
1Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11505143.57
2Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans10504154.15
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians11475172.73
4Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans10470169.15
5Shubman GillGujarat Titans10465162.05
6Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals11439154.05
7Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants10404203.04
8Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants9378158.84
9KL RahulDelhi Capitals9371146.13
10Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings10360180.94

Purple cap list after RCB vs CSK; Prasidh Krishna remains at the top

 

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna leads the purple cap race with 19 wickets. RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood missed out the home game against CSK due to shoulder niggle. CSK's Noor Ahmad moved to the third place after taking one wicket against RCB. Krunal Pandya moved to the fifth place after taking one wicket against CSK.

KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy and PBKS' Arshdeep Singh are in action on Sunday (May 4)

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans10187.5
2Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10178.4
3Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings11168.1
4Trent BoultMumbai Indians11168.8
5Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11148.6
6Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans10148.9
7Khaleel AhmedChennai Super Kings11149.9
8Mitchell StarcDelhi Capitals101410.2
9Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders10137.2
10Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings10138.5

Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.

Three other bowlers, MI's Hardik Pandya, SRH's Harshal Patel and PBKS' Yuzvendra Chahal, have taken 13 wickets each and occupy 11th, 12th and 13th spots, respectively.

First Published:3 May 2025, 11:35 PM IST

