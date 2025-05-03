IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RCB vs CSK match; All you need to know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) moved from third to first in the points table after their thrilling win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru. CSK remain at the 10th place in the points table. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans dropped one position after RCB's win against CSK.
RCB (213/5) managed to defeat CSK (211/5) by just 2 runs. Romario Shepherd's record-breaking fifty propelled RCB from 159/5 after 18 overs to 213/5 at the end of the innings. CSK's 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre scored a stunning 94 off 48 balls. Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal held their nerve and delivered a narrow win for RCB.
The points table will witness more changes after KKR vs RR and PBKS vs LSG on Sunday (May 4). Punjab Kings will move to the top of the table if they beat Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamshala.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.482
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.274
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.867
|4
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.199
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.362
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.325
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|0.271
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.780
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-1.192
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|2
|9
|0
|4
|-1.117
RCB batter Virat Kohli reclaimed the orange cap from Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan. Virat Kohli has 505 runs from 11 innings, whereas Sai Sudharsan has 504 runs from 10 innings.
Among the top 10 batters, RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal, LSG's Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh and PBKS' Shreyas Iyer are in action on Sunday (May 4)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Strike rate
|50s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|143.5
|7
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|504
|154.1
|5
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|475
|172.7
|3
|4
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|470
|169.1
|5
|5
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|465
|162.0
|5
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|439
|154.0
|5
|7
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|404
|203.0
|4
|8
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|378
|158.8
|4
|9
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|371
|146.1
|3
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|10
|360
|180.9
|4
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna leads the purple cap race with 19 wickets. RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood missed out the home game against CSK due to shoulder niggle. CSK's Noor Ahmad moved to the third place after taking one wicket against RCB. Krunal Pandya moved to the fifth place after taking one wicket against CSK.
KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy and PBKS' Arshdeep Singh are in action on Sunday (May 4)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|18
|7.5
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|17
|8.4
|3
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|16
|8.1
|4
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|16
|8.8
|5
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|14
|8.6
|6
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|14
|8.9
|7
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|14
|9.9
|8
|Mitchell Starc
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|14
|10.2
|9
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|13
|7.2
|10
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|10
|13
|8.5
Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.
Three other bowlers, MI's Hardik Pandya, SRH's Harshal Patel and PBKS' Yuzvendra Chahal, have taken 13 wickets each and occupy 11th, 12th and 13th spots, respectively.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
