IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RCB vs CSK match; All you need to know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) moved from third to first in the points table after their thrilling win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru. CSK remain at the 10th place in the points table. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans dropped one position after RCB's win against CSK.

RCB (213/5) managed to defeat CSK (211/5) by just 2 runs. Romario Shepherd's record-breaking fifty propelled RCB from 159/5 after 18 overs to 213/5 at the end of the innings. CSK's 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre scored a stunning 94 off 48 balls. Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal held their nerve and delivered a narrow win for RCB.

The points table will witness more changes after KKR vs RR and PBKS vs LSG on Sunday (May 4). Punjab Kings will move to the top of the table if they beat Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamshala.

Points table after RCB vs CSK; RCB go to the top, CSK remain at the bottom

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 16 0.482 2 Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 0 14 1.274 3 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 0 14 0.867 4 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.199 5 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 12 0.362 6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 10 -0.325 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 0.271 8 Rajasthan Royals 11 3 8 0 6 -0.780 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 3 7 0 6 -1.192 10 Chennai Super Kings 11 2 9 0 4 -1.117

Orange cap list after RCB vs CSK; Virat Kohli jumps from 5th to 1st

RCB batter Virat Kohli reclaimed the orange cap from Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan. Virat Kohli has 505 runs from 11 innings, whereas Sai Sudharsan has 504 runs from 10 innings.

Among the top 10 batters, RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal, LSG's Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh and PBKS' Shreyas Iyer are in action on Sunday (May 4)

Rank Player Team Matches Runs Strike rate 50s 1 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 505 143.5 7 2 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 10 504 154.1 5 3 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 11 475 172.7 3 4 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 10 470 169.1 5 5 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 10 465 162.0 5 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 11 439 154.0 5 7 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 10 404 203.0 4 8 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 9 378 158.8 4 9 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 9 371 146.1 3 10 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 10 360 180.9 4

Purple cap list after RCB vs CSK; Prasidh Krishna remains at the top

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna leads the purple cap race with 19 wickets. RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood missed out the home game against CSK due to shoulder niggle. CSK's Noor Ahmad moved to the third place after taking one wicket against RCB. Krunal Pandya moved to the fifth place after taking one wicket against CSK.

KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy and PBKS' Arshdeep Singh are in action on Sunday (May 4)

Rank Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 10 18 7.5 2 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 17 8.4 3 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 11 16 8.1 4 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 11 16 8.8 5 Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 14 8.6 6 Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans 10 14 8.9 7 Khaleel Ahmed Chennai Super Kings 11 14 9.9 8 Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals 10 14 10.2 9 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 10 13 7.2 10 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 10 13 8.5

Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.