IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RCB vs RR clash; who stands where - Full details

Virat Kohli moves to 2nd in the orange cap race Virat Kohli's fifth fifty of the season took him from eighth to second in the orange cap race. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has scored 417 runs from 8 innings and holds the orange cap. Virat Kohli has scored 392 runs from 9 innings. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is tied on 356 runs with his former teammate Jos Buttler.

Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 8 417 52.1 152.2 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 392 65.3 144.1 5 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 9 377 47.1 204.9 4 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 9 373 62.2 166.5 2 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 8 356 71.2 165.6 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 9 356 39.6 148.9 4

Josh Hazlewood moves to 2nd in the purple cap race RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood's sensational four-wicket haul took him to 2nd place. The Australian levelled Prasidh Krishna on 16 wickets, having played one extra match. Hazlewood's teammate Krunal pandya joins 6 other players with 12 wickets. Krunal Pandya's 2/31 in 4 overs was instrumental in RCB's comeback.

Bowler Team Matches Wickets Economy Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 8 16 7.3 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 16 8.4 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 8 12 6.5 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 8 12 7.7 Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans 8 12 8.2 Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans 8 12 8.8 Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 12 8.9 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians 8 12 9.1 Shardul Thakur Lucknow Super Giants 9 12 11.2

Note: Bowlers with same number of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.

Gujarat Titans bowlers dominate the purple cap list as well. Prasidh Krishna (16), Sai Kishore (12) and Mohammed Siraj (12) accounted for 40 wickets.

RCB reclaim third place RCB reclaimed the third position after their first home win of the season. Rajasthan Royals remain at 8th in the points table. 10th placed Chennai Super Kings host 9th placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 25 (Friday).