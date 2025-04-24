IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RCB vs RR clash; who stands where - Full details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to 3rd in the points table after their win against Rajasthan Royals. Josh Hazlewood and Virat Kohli made massive gains in the purple cap and orange cap race.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published24 Apr 2025, 11:32 PM IST
Josh Hazlewood’s 2nd best IPL figures (4/33) delivered an unlikely win for RCB against RR in Bengaluru(AP)

 

Virat Kohli moves to 2nd in the orange cap race

Virat Kohli's fifth fifty of the season took him from eighth to second in the orange cap race. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has scored 417 runs from 8 innings and holds the orange cap. Virat Kohli has scored 392 runs from 9 innings. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is tied on 356 runs with his former teammate Jos Buttler.

 

 

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s
Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans841752.1152.25
Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru939265.3144.15
Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants937747.1204.94
Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians937362.2166.52
Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans835671.2165.63
Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals935639.6148.94

Josh Hazlewood moves to 2nd in the purple cap race

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood's sensational four-wicket haul took him to 2nd place. The Australian levelled Prasidh Krishna on 16 wickets, having played one extra match. Hazlewood's teammate Krunal pandya joins 6 other players with 12 wickets. Krunal Pandya's 2/31 in 4 overs was instrumental in RCB's comeback.

BowlerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans8167.3
Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru9168.4
Kuldeep YadavDelhi Capitals8126.5
Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings8127.7
Sai KishoreGujarat Titans8128.2
Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans8128.8
Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru9128.9
Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians8129.1
Shardul ThakurLucknow Super Giants91211.2

Note: Bowlers with same number of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.

Gujarat Titans bowlers dominate the purple cap list as well. Prasidh Krishna (16), Sai Kishore (12) and Mohammed Siraj (12) accounted for 40 wickets.

RCB reclaim third place

RCB reclaimed the third position after their first home win of the season. Rajasthan Royals remain at 8th in the points table. 10th placed Chennai Super Kings host 9th placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 25 (Friday).

 

TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNRR
Gujarat Titans862121.104
Delhi Capitals862120.657
Royal Challengers Bengaluru963120.482
Mumbai Indians954100.673
Punjab Kings853100.177
Lucknow Super Giants95410-0.054
Kolkata Knight Riders83560.212
Rajasthan Royals9274-0.625
Sunrisers Hyderabad8264-1.361
Chennai Super Kings8264-1.392

First Published:24 Apr 2025, 11:32 PM IST
