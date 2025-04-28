IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RR vs GT clash in Jaipur; All you need to know

Rajasthan Royals rode on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred to beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in Jaipur on Monday. With this win, Rajasthan Royals arrested their five-match winless streak to stay alive in the competition. The Riyan Parag-led side rose to eighth spot with six points from 10 games.

Updated IPL 2025 points table after RR vs GT

Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 14 0.521 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 12 0.889 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 0 12 +0.748 Delhi Capitals 9 6 3 0 12 0.482 Punjab Kings 9 5 3 1 11 0.177 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 10 -0.325 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 7 0.212 Rajasthan Royals 10 3 7 0 6 -0.349 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 6 -1.103 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 4 -1.302

IPL 2025 Orange Cap list after RR vs GT Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan regained the Orange Cap after his 39 runs against Rajasthan Royals. The Gujarat Titans opener now has 456 runs from nine games. Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal also entered the top five with a 70 not out at fourth while Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler completed the top five with a 50 not out.

Rank Player Runs Matches Strike Rate 1 Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) 456 9 150.00 2 Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 443 10 138.87 3 Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) 427 10 169.44 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) 426 10 152.68 5 Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) 406 9 168.46 6 Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) 404 10 203.01 7 Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) 389 9 156.22 8 Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants) 378 9 158.82 9 KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) 364 8 146.18 10 Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants) 335 10 147.57

IPL 2025 Purple Cap list after RR vs GT Meanwhile, there was no change in the Purple Cap list despite Prasidh Krishna getting the wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood lead the list while Krishna stand second. Noor Ahmed (Chennai Super Kings), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians) and Krunal Pandya (RCB) complete the top five.