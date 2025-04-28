IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RR vs GT clash in Jaipur; All you need to know

Rajasthan Royals rode on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred to beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in Jaipur on Monday. With this win, Rajasthan Royals arrested their five-match winless streak to stay alive in the competition. The Riyan Parag-led side rose to eighth spot with six points from 10 games.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.521
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.889
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|+0.748
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.482
|Punjab Kings
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|0.177
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.325
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|0.212
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.349
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-1.103
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|-1.302
Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan regained the Orange Cap after his 39 runs against Rajasthan Royals. The Gujarat Titans opener now has 456 runs from nine games. Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal also entered the top five with a 70 not out at fourth while Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler completed the top five with a 50 not out.
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|Matches
|Strike Rate
|1
|Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
|456
|9
|150.00
|2
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|443
|10
|138.87
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)
|427
|10
|169.44
|4
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)
|426
|10
|152.68
|5
|Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)
|406
|9
|168.46
|6
|Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)
|404
|10
|203.01
|7
|Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
|389
|9
|156.22
|8
|Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)
|378
|9
|158.82
|9
|KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
|364
|8
|146.18
|10
|Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants)
|335
|10
|147.57
Meanwhile, there was no change in the Purple Cap list despite Prasidh Krishna getting the wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood lead the list while Krishna stand second. Noor Ahmed (Chennai Super Kings), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians) and Krunal Pandya (RCB) complete the top five.
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|1
|Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|10
|18
|8.44
|17.27
|2
|Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)
|8
|17
|7.76
|15.52
|3
|Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings)
|9
|14
|8.03
|17.78
|4
|Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|13
|8.55
|23.69
|5
|Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|10
|13
|8.62
|21.23
|6
|Harshal Patel (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|8
|13
|9.03
|18.76
|7
|Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals)
|9
|12
|6.55
|19.66
|8
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|9
|12
|8.35
|23.66
|9
|Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans)
|9
|12
|8.53
|17.66
|10
|Khaleel Ahmed (Chennai Super Kings)
|9
|12
|9.00
|24.00
