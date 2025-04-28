IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RR vs GT clash in Jaipur; All you need to know

Sai Sudharsan regained the IPL 2025 Orange Cap from Virat Kohli while Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal also entered the top five with a 70 not out at fourth. Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler completed the top five with a 50 not out.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Apr 2025, 11:36 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after becoming the youngest player to score an IPL century.(REUTERS)

Rajasthan Royals rode on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred to beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in Jaipur on Monday. With this win, Rajasthan Royals arrested their five-match winless streak to stay alive in the competition. The Riyan Parag-led side rose to eighth spot with six points from 10 games.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri’s advice to wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Updated IPL 2025 points table after RR vs GT

TeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru10730140.521
Mumbai Indians10640120.889
Gujarat Titans963012+0.748
Delhi Capitals9630120.482
Punjab Kings9531110.177
Lucknow Super Giants1055010-0.325
Kolkata Knight Riders935170.212
Rajasthan Royals103706-0.349
Sunrisers Hyderabad93606-1.103
Chennai Super Kings92704-1.302

IPL 2025 Orange Cap list after RR vs GT 

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan regained the Orange Cap after his 39 runs against Rajasthan Royals. The Gujarat Titans opener now has 456 runs from nine games. Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal also entered the top five with a 70 not out at fourth while Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler completed the top five with a 50 not out.  

RankPlayerRunsMatchesStrike Rate
1Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)4569150.00
2Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)44310138.87
3Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)42710169.44
4Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)42610152.68
5Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)4069168.46
6Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)40410203.01
7Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)3899156.22
8Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)3789158.82
9KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)3648146.18
10Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants)33510147.57

IPL 2025 Purple Cap list after RR vs GT

Meanwhile, there was no change in the Purple Cap list despite Prasidh Krishna getting the wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood lead the list while Krishna stand second. Noor Ahmed (Chennai Super Kings), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians) and Krunal Pandya (RCB) complete the top five.

Also Read | RR vs GT: Who is Karim Janat? 10th Afghanistan player to feature in IPL
RankPlayerMatchesWicketsEcon.Average
1Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)10188.4417.27
2Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)8177.7615.52
3Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings)9148.0317.78
4Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)10138.5523.69
5Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)10138.6221.23
6Harshal Patel (Sunrisers Hyderabad)8139.0318.76
7Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals)9126.5519.66
8Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)9128.3523.66
9Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans)9128.5317.66
10Khaleel Ahmed (Chennai Super Kings)9129.0024.00

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 11:36 PM IST
