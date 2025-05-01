Subscribe

IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RR vs MI match; All you need to know

Mumbai Indians jumped from third to first in the IPL 2025 points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs. With this loss, Rajasthan Royals are officially eliminated from the playoffs race. RR finished third in IPL 2024.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated1 May 2025, 11:29 PM IST
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

Mumbai Indians jumped from third to first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table after their 6th consecutive win of the season. Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.  

Mumbai Indians have taken 14 points from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also have taken 14 points, but have played only 10 matches. MI occupy the number 1 spot by virtue of having a better net run-rate (NRR). Punjab Kings move from 2nd to 3rd. Rajasthan Royals become the 2nd team to lose out of the playoffs race after Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans will move to 2nd in the table if they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (May 2).

Points table after RR vs MI: MI go top, RR are out

 

RankTeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians11740141.124
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru10730140.521
3Punjab Kings10631130.199
4Gujarat Titans9630120.748
5Delhi Capitals10640120.362
6Lucknow Super Giants1055010-0.325
7Kolkata Knight Riders1045190.271
8Rajasthan Royals113806-0.612
9Sunrisers Hyderabad93606-1.103
10Chennai Super Kings102804-1.211
Orange cap: Suryakumar Yadav goes to the top

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav leads the orange cap race with 475 runs from 11 matches. Suryakumar Yadav also became the first batter to score 25 or more runs in 11 consecutive innings in IPL. 

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has scored 456 runs from 9 matches. Sai Sudharsan will be in action when Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on May 2 (Friday). Virat Kohli slip to third in the charts. RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal retains his 4th place. Rest of the top 10 remain the same.

The list features 7 Indians and 3 overseas players.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsSR50s
1Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians11475172.73
2Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans9456150.05
3Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10443138.96
4Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals11439154.05
5Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans9406168.54
6Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants10404203.04
7Shubman GillGujarat Titans9389156.24
8Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants9378158.84
9KL RahulDelhi Capitals9371146.13
10Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings10360180.94

Purple cap: Trent Boult gains places

RCB's Josh Hazlewood continues to lead the purple cap race with 18 wickets from 10 matches. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna will be looking to overtake Hazlewood when his team play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on May 2 (Friday). Prasidh has taken 17 wickets from 9 matches. 

MI's Trent Boult moved to third place after taking 3 wickets against Rajasthan Royals. Overseas bowlers occupy three of the top four spots. The Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik complete the top 10.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
2Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans9177.8
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians11168.8
4Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings10158.2
5Khaleel AhmedChennai Super Kings10148.9
6Mitchell StarcDelhi Capitals101410.2
7Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders10137.2
8Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings10138.5
9Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10138.6
10Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians10138.9

Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate. Two other bowlers, SRH's Harshal Patel and PBKS' Yuzvendra Chahal, have taken 13 wickets each and occupy 11th and 12th spots.

First Published:1 May 2025, 11:29 PM IST
