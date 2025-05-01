IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RR vs MI match; All you need to know

Mumbai Indians jumped from third to first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table after their 6th consecutive win of the season. Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.
Mumbai Indians have taken 14 points from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also have taken 14 points, but have played only 10 matches. MI occupy the number 1 spot by virtue of having a better net run-rate (NRR). Punjab Kings move from 2nd to 3rd. Rajasthan Royals become the 2nd team to lose out of the playoffs race after Chennai Super Kings.
Gujarat Titans will move to 2nd in the table if they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (May 2).
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.124
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.521
|3
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.199
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.748
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.362
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.325
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|0.271
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.612
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-1.103
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|2
|8
|0
|4
|-1.211
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav leads the orange cap race with 475 runs from 11 matches. Suryakumar Yadav also became the first batter to score 25 or more runs in 11 consecutive innings in IPL.
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has scored 456 runs from 9 matches. Sai Sudharsan will be in action when Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on May 2 (Friday). Virat Kohli slip to third in the charts. RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal retains his 4th place. Rest of the top 10 remain the same.
The list features 7 Indians and 3 overseas players.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|SR
|50s
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|475
|172.7
|3
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|456
|150.0
|5
|3
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|443
|138.9
|6
|4
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|439
|154.0
|5
|5
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|406
|168.5
|4
|6
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|404
|203.0
|4
|7
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|389
|156.2
|4
|8
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|378
|158.8
|4
|9
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|371
|146.1
|3
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|10
|360
|180.9
|4
RCB's Josh Hazlewood continues to lead the purple cap race with 18 wickets from 10 matches. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna will be looking to overtake Hazlewood when his team play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on May 2 (Friday). Prasidh has taken 17 wickets from 9 matches.
MI's Trent Boult moved to third place after taking 3 wickets against Rajasthan Royals. Overseas bowlers occupy three of the top four spots. The Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik complete the top 10.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|2
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|17
|7.8
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|16
|8.8
|4
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|15
|8.2
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|14
|8.9
|6
|Mitchell Starc
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|14
|10.2
|7
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|13
|7.2
|8
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|10
|13
|8.5
|9
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|13
|8.6
|10
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|13
|8.9
Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate. Two other bowlers, SRH's Harshal Patel and PBKS' Yuzvendra Chahal, have taken 13 wickets each and occupy 11th and 12th spots.
