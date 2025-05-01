IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RR vs MI match; All you need to know

Mumbai Indians jumped from third to first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table after their 6th consecutive win of the season. Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

Mumbai Indians have taken 14 points from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also have taken 14 points, but have played only 10 matches. MI occupy the number 1 spot by virtue of having a better net run-rate (NRR). Punjab Kings move from 2nd to 3rd. Rajasthan Royals become the 2nd team to lose out of the playoffs race after Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans will move to 2nd in the table if they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (May 2).

Points table after RR vs MI: MI go top, RR are out

Rank Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 0 14 1.124 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 14 0.521 3 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.199 4 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 0 12 0.748 5 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 12 0.362 6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 10 -0.325 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 0.271 8 Rajasthan Royals 11 3 8 0 6 -0.612 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 6 -1.103 10 Chennai Super Kings 10 2 8 0 4 -1.211

Orange cap: Suryakumar Yadav goes to the top Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav leads the orange cap race with 475 runs from 11 matches. Suryakumar Yadav also became the first batter to score 25 or more runs in 11 consecutive innings in IPL.

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has scored 456 runs from 9 matches. Sai Sudharsan will be in action when Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on May 2 (Friday). Virat Kohli slip to third in the charts. RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal retains his 4th place. Rest of the top 10 remain the same.

The list features 7 Indians and 3 overseas players.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs SR 50s 1 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 11 475 172.7 3 2 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 9 456 150.0 5 3 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 443 138.9 6 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 11 439 154.0 5 5 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 9 406 168.5 4 6 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 10 404 203.0 4 7 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 9 389 156.2 4 8 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 9 378 158.8 4 9 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 9 371 146.1 3 10 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 10 360 180.9 4

Purple cap: Trent Boult gains places RCB's Josh Hazlewood continues to lead the purple cap race with 18 wickets from 10 matches. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna will be looking to overtake Hazlewood when his team play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on May 2 (Friday). Prasidh has taken 17 wickets from 9 matches.

MI's Trent Boult moved to third place after taking 3 wickets against Rajasthan Royals. Overseas bowlers occupy three of the top four spots. The Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik complete the top 10.

Rank Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 18 8.4 2 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 9 17 7.8 3 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 11 16 8.8 4 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 10 15 8.2 5 Khaleel Ahmed Chennai Super Kings 10 14 8.9 6 Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals 10 14 10.2 7 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 10 13 7.2 8 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 10 13 8.5 9 Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 13 8.6 10 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians 10 13 8.9

Note: Players with same numbers of wickets are ranked by their economy rate. Two other bowlers, SRH's Harshal Patel and PBKS' Yuzvendra Chahal, have taken 13 wickets each and occupy 11th and 12th spots.