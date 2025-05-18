IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RR vs PBKS match; All you need to know

Punjab Kings moved to second in the points table. Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will qualify for the playoffs if Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals later today.

Updated18 May 2025, 07:22 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer's (Right) Punjab Kings defeated Sanju Samson's (Left) Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs
Shreyas Iyer's (Right) Punjab Kings defeated Sanju Samson's (Left) Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs(AP)

Punjab Kings moved from third to second in the points table after their nail-biting win against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur earlier today (May 18). Punjab Kings (219/5) defeated Rajasthan Royals (209/7) by 10 runs and moved to 2nd in the points table. Rajasthan Royals remain at the 9th place.

Points table after RR vs PBKS; Punjab Kings inch closer

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru12831170.482
2Punjab Kings12831170.389
3Gujarat Titans11830160.793
4Mumbai Indians12750141.156
5Delhi Capitals11641130.362
6Kolkata Knight Riders13562120.193
7Lucknow Super Giants1156010-0.469
8Sunrisers Hyderabad123717-1.192
9Rajasthan Royals1331006-0.701
10Chennai Super Kings123906-0.992

Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will qualify for the playoffs if Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals later tonight. 

Teams have to wait a bit longer if Delhi Capitals manage to beat Gujarat Titans.

Orange cap after RR vs PBKS; Yashasvi Jaiswal goes top

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed the orange cap from Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav. Yashasvi Jaiswal jumped from 6th to 1st after scoring 50 runs against Punjab Kings. Gujarat Titans stars Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler are in action tonight.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s
1Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1352343.6158.06
2Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1251063.8170.63
3Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1150946.3153.35
4Shubman GillGujarat Titans1150850.8152.65
5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1150563.1143.57
6Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1150071.4163.95

Purple cap after RR vs PBKS

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans12207.7
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings12208.0
3Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
4Trent BoultMumbai Indians12188.5
5Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders12177.0
6Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings12168.7

