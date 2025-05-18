IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after RR vs PBKS match; All you need to know

Punjab Kings moved from third to second in the points table after their nail-biting win against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur earlier today (May 18). Punjab Kings (219/5) defeated Rajasthan Royals (209/7) by 10 runs and moved to 2nd in the points table. Rajasthan Royals remain at the 9th place.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|0.482
|2
|Punjab Kings
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|0.389
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.793
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|1.156
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.362
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|0.193
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.469
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|3
|7
|1
|7
|-1.192
|9
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|-0.701
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|-0.992
Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will qualify for the playoffs if Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals later tonight.
Teams have to wait a bit longer if Delhi Capitals manage to beat Gujarat Titans.
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed the orange cap from Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav. Yashasvi Jaiswal jumped from 6th to 1st after scoring 50 runs against Punjab Kings. Gujarat Titans stars Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler are in action tonight.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s
|1
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|523
|43.6
|158.0
|6
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|510
|63.8
|170.6
|3
|3
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|509
|46.3
|153.3
|5
|4
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|508
|50.8
|152.6
|5
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|63.1
|143.5
|7
|6
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|500
|71.4
|163.9
|5
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|20
|7.7
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|20
|8.0
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|4
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|18
|8.5
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|7.0
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|16
|8.7
