IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after SRH vs DC rain washout; All you need to know

Koushik Paul
Updated5 May 2025, 11:34 PM IST
A groundsman works on the field as its rain at the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.
A groundsman works on the field as its rain at the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.(AP)

Runners-up in last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been officially eliminated from the race for playoffs qualification in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after their home game against Delhi Capitals was washed out due to rain. SRH thus joined five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who have already been eliminated from the race of last four spot. 

The washout meant, both SRH and Delhi Capitals shared a point each. Delhi Capitals remained at fifth spot with 13 points, while SRH are eighth with seven points from 11 games.  

Updated IPL 2025 points table after SRH vs DC 

RankTeamsMatchesWonLostPointsNRRNR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru1183160.4820
2Punjab Kings1173150.3761
3Mumbai Indians1174141.2740
4Gujarat Titans1073140.8670
5Delhi Capitals1164130.3621
6Kolkata Knight Riders1155110.2491
7Lucknow Super Giants105510-0.3250
8Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)11377-1.1921
9Rajasthan Royals (E)12396-0.7180
10Chennai Super Kings (E)11294-1.1170

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

 

IPL 2025 Orange Cap updated after SRH vs DC  

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsSR50s/100s
1Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11505143.57/0
2Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans10504154.15/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians11475172.73/0
4Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals12473154.65/0
5Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans10470169.15/0
6Shubman GillGujarat Titans10465162.05/0
7Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings11437170.034/0
8Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants11410200.984/0
9Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings11405180.804/0
10Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants10378155.554/0

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

 

IPL 2025 Purple Cap updated after SRH vs DC

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans10197.5
2Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.4
4Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings11168.0
4Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings11168.1
5Trent BoultMumbai Indians11168.8
6Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders11157.2
7Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11148.6
8Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans10148.9
9Yuzvendra ChahalPunjab Kings11149.81
10Khaleel AhmedChennai Super Kings11149.9

First Published:5 May 2025, 11:27 PM IST

