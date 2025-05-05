IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after SRH vs DC rain washout; All you need to know

Runners-up in last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been officially eliminated from the race for playoffs qualification in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after their home game against Delhi Capitals was washed out due to rain. SRH thus joined five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who have already been eliminated from the race of last four spot.
The washout meant, both SRH and Delhi Capitals shared a point each. Delhi Capitals remained at fifth spot with 13 points, while SRH are eighth with seven points from 11 games.
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|NR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|16
|0.482
|0
|2
|Punjab Kings
|11
|7
|3
|15
|0.376
|1
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|14
|1.274
|0
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|14
|0.867
|0
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|6
|4
|13
|0.362
|1
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|5
|5
|11
|0.249
|1
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.325
|0
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|11
|3
|7
|7
|-1.192
|1
|9
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|12
|3
|9
|6
|-0.718
|0
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|11
|2
|9
|4
|-1.117
|0
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|143.5
|7/0
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|504
|154.1
|5/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|475
|172.7
|3/0
|4
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|473
|154.6
|5/0
|5
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|470
|169.1
|5/0
|6
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|465
|162.0
|5/0
|7
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|11
|437
|170.03
|4/0
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|410
|200.98
|4/0
|9
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|11
|405
|180.80
|4/0
|10
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|378
|155.55
|4/0
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|19
|7.5
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.4
|4
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|11
|16
|8.0
|4
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|16
|8.1
|5
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|16
|8.8
|6
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|15
|7.2
|7
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|14
|8.6
|8
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|14
|8.9
|9
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Punjab Kings
|11
|14
|9.81
|10
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|14
|9.9
