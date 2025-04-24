IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after SRH vs MI clash; who stands where - Full details

Suryakumar Yadav climbs to third Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav jumped from 6th to 3rd in the orange cap race, after scoring 40* off 19 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Apart from the MI batter, the top five comprise two batters each from Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 8 417 52.1 152.2 5 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 9 377 47.1 204.9 4 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 9 373 62.2 166.5 2 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 8 356 71.2 165.6 3 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 8 344 43.0 160.8 4

Hardik Pandya adds more traffic Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna leads the purple cap race with 16 wickets. Six bowlers were already fighting for the 2nd spot with 12 wickets and MI captain Hardik Pandya crowds the list by becoming the 7th bowler with 12 wickets in the chasing pack.

Bowler Team Matches Wickets Economy Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 8 16 7.3 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 8 12 6.5 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 8 12 7.7 Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans 8 12 8.2 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 12 8.4 Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans 8 12 8.8 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians 8 12 9.1 Shardul Thakur Lucknow Super Giants 9 12 11.2

Note: Bowlers with same number of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.

Gujarat Titans bowlers dominate the purple cap list as well. Prasidh Krishna (16), Sai Kishore (12) and Mohammed Siraj (12) accounted for 40 wickets.

Mumbai Indians' big leap Mumbai Indians jumped from 6th to 3rd in the points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru can regain their 3rd place if they manage to beat Rajasthan Royals tonight.

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 12 1.104 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 12 0.657 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 10 0.673 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 5 3 10 0.472 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 10 0.177 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 10 -0.054 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 6 0.212 Rajasthan Royals 8 2 6 4 -0.633 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 2 6 4 -1.361 Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 4 -1.392