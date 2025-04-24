IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after SRH vs MI clash; who stands where - Full details

Mumbai Indians and Suryakumar Yadav made big gains in the points table and orange cap race, respectively.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated24 Apr 2025, 12:11 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 40 off 19 balls helped Mumbai Indians to move from 6th to 3rd in the points table.
Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 40 off 19 balls helped Mumbai Indians to move from 6th to 3rd in the points table.(AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav climbs to third

Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav jumped from 6th to 3rd in the orange cap race, after scoring 40* off 19 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Apart from the MI batter, the top five comprise two batters each from Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

 

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s
Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans841752.1152.25
Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants937747.1204.94
Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians937362.2166.52
Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans835671.2165.63
Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants834443.0160.84

Hardik Pandya adds more traffic

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna leads the purple cap race with 16 wickets. Six bowlers were already fighting for the 2nd spot with 12 wickets and MI captain Hardik Pandya crowds the list by becoming the 7th bowler with 12 wickets in the chasing pack.

 

BowlerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans8167.3
Kuldeep YadavDelhi Capitals8126.5
Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings8127.7
Sai KishoreGujarat Titans8128.2
Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru8128.4
Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans8128.8
Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians8129.1
Shardul ThakurLucknow Super Giants91211.2

Note: Bowlers with same number of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.

Gujarat Titans bowlers dominate the purple cap list as well. Prasidh Krishna (16), Sai Kishore (12) and Mohammed Siraj (12) accounted for 40 wickets.

Mumbai Indians' big leap

Mumbai Indians jumped from 6th to 3rd in the points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru can regain their 3rd place if they manage to beat Rajasthan Royals tonight.

 

TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNRR
Gujarat Titans862121.104
Delhi Capitals862120.657
Mumbai Indians954100.673
Royal Challengers Bengaluru853100.472
Punjab Kings853100.177
Lucknow Super Giants95410-0.054
Kolkata Knight Riders83560.212
Rajasthan Royals8264-0.633
Sunrisers Hyderabad8264-1.361
Chennai Super Kings8264-1.392

Gujarat Titans have the best net run rate. Mumbai Indians have the 2nd best net run rate. The three bottom placed teams - CSK, SRH and RR - have the three worst net run rate. 

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after SRH vs MI clash; who stands where - Full details
MoreLess
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 12:05 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.