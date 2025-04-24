IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list, points table after SRH vs MI clash; who stands where - Full details

Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav jumped from 6th to 3rd in the orange cap race, after scoring 40* off 19 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Apart from the MI batter, the top five comprise two batters each from Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|417
|52.1
|152.2
|5
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|377
|47.1
|204.9
|4
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|373
|62.2
|166.5
|2
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|356
|71.2
|165.6
|3
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|344
|43.0
|160.8
|4
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna leads the purple cap race with 16 wickets. Six bowlers were already fighting for the 2nd spot with 12 wickets and MI captain Hardik Pandya crowds the list by becoming the 7th bowler with 12 wickets in the chasing pack.
|Bowler
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|16
|7.3
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|12
|6.5
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|12
|7.7
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|12
|8.2
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|12
|8.4
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|12
|8.8
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|12
|9.1
|Shardul Thakur
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|12
|11.2
Note: Bowlers with same number of wickets are ranked by their economy rate.
Gujarat Titans bowlers dominate the purple cap list as well. Prasidh Krishna (16), Sai Kishore (12) and Mohammed Siraj (12) accounted for 40 wickets.
Mumbai Indians jumped from 6th to 3rd in the points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru can regain their 3rd place if they manage to beat Rajasthan Royals tonight.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|6
|2
|12
|1.104
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|12
|0.657
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|5
|4
|10
|0.673
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|5
|3
|10
|0.472
|Punjab Kings
|8
|5
|3
|10
|0.177
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|5
|4
|10
|-0.054
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|3
|5
|6
|0.212
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.633
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.361
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.392
Gujarat Titans have the best net run rate. Mumbai Indians have the 2nd best net run rate. The three bottom placed teams - CSK, SRH and RR - have the three worst net run rate.
