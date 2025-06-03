IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap winners: Complete list of awards after 18th season of Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win their maiden Indian Premier League title.
Gujarat Titans players won the orange cap and purple cap awards.
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan becomes the first Indian left-hand batter to win the orange cap in IPL history. RCB's Virat Kohli finishes third in the orange cap race after scoring 43 runs in the final against Punjab Kings.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|759
|54.2
|156.2
|6/1
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|16
|717
|65.2
|167.9
|5/0
|3
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|15
|657
|54.8
|144.7
|8/0
|4
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|650
|50.0
|155.9
|6/0
|5
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|627
|48.2
|163.7
|6/1
|6
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|17
|604
|50.3
|175.1
|6/0
|7
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|8
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|17
|549
|32.3
|160.5
|4/0
|9
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|539
|53.9
|149.7
|3/1
|10
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|538
|59.8
|163.0
|5/0
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna wins the purple cap award. RCB's Josh Hazlewood finishes third in the race. Krunal Pandya finishes 9th in the race after taking two wickets in the final against PBKS.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|25
|8.3
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|24
|8.2
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|22
|8.8
|4
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|16
|22
|9.0
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|17
|21
|8.9
|6
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|19
|9.2
|7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|18
|6.7
|8
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|17
|7.7
|9
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|15
|17
|8.2
|10
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|10.1
Emerging player of the season: Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 759 runs
Super Striker of the season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) - Strike rate: 206.6
Fantasy King of the season: Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 1495 fantasy points
Most Sixes: Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 40 Sixes
Most fours: Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 88 fours
Most dot balls: Mohammed Siraj (GT) - 151 dot balls
Catch of the season: Kamindu Mendis (SRH) - Catch of CSK's Dewald Brevis
Fairplay award: Chennai Super Kings - 10.21 points/match
Purple cap: Prasidh Krishna (GT) - 25 wickets
Orange cap: Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 759 runs
Most Valuable Player (MVP): Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 320.5 points
Catch all the live updates on RCB VS PBKS IPL 2025 Final and complete scorecard on Livemint