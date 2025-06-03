IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap winners: Complete list of awards after 18th season of Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win their maiden Indian Premier League title.

Gujarat Titans players won the orange cap and purple cap awards.

Orange cap winner: Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan becomes the first Indian left-hand batter to win the orange cap in IPL history. RCB's Virat Kohli finishes third in the orange cap race after scoring 43 runs in the final against Punjab Kings.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 15 759 54.2 156.2 6/1 2 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 16 717 65.2 167.9 5/0 3 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 15 657 54.8 144.7 8/0 4 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 15 650 50.0 155.9 6/0 5 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 13 627 48.2 163.7 6/1 6 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 17 604 50.3 175.1 6/0 7 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 559 43.0 159.7 6/0 8 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 17 549 32.3 160.5 4/0 9 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 13 539 53.9 149.7 3/1 10 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 14 538 59.8 163.0 5/0

Purple cap winner: Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna wins the purple cap award. RCB's Josh Hazlewood finishes third in the race. Krunal Pandya finishes 9th in the race after taking two wickets in the final against PBKS.

Rank Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 15 25 8.3 2 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 14 24 8.2 3 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 22 8.8 4 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 16 22 9.0 5 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 17 21 8.9 6 Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans 15 19 9.2 7 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 12 18 6.7 8 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 13 17 7.7 9 Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru 15 17 8.2 10 Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders 12 17 10.1

Super Striker of the season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) - Strike rate: 206.6

