IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap winners: Complete list of awards after 18th season of Indian Premier League

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan wins the orange cap award for scoring 759 runs. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna wins the purple cap for taking 25 wickets. Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav wins the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for scoring 717 runs.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated4 Jun 2025, 12:24 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win their maiden Indian Premier League title.

Gujarat Titans players won the orange cap and purple cap awards.

Orange cap winner: Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan becomes the first Indian left-hand batter to win the orange cap in IPL history. RCB's Virat Kohli finishes third in the orange cap race after scoring 43 runs in the final against Punjab Kings.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1575954.2156.26/1
2Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1671765.2167.95/0
3Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1565754.8144.78/0
4Shubman GillGujarat Titans1565050.0155.96/0
5Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1362748.2163.76/1
6Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings1760450.3175.16/0
7Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
8Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings1754932.3160.54/0
9KL RahulDelhi Capitals1353953.9149.73/1
10Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1453859.8163.05/0

Purple cap winner: Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna wins the purple cap award. RCB's Josh Hazlewood finishes third in the race. Krunal Pandya finishes 9th in the race after taking two wickets in the final against PBKS.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans15258.3
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings14248.2
3Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru12228.8
4Trent BoultMumbai Indians16229.0
5Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings17218.9
6Sai KishoreGujarat Titans15199.2
7Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians12186.7
8Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders13177.7
9Krunal PandyaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru15178.2
10Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders121710.1

Summary of awards

Emerging player of the season: Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 759 runs

Super Striker of the season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) - Strike rate: 206.6

Fantasy King of the season: Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 1495 fantasy points

Most Sixes: Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 40 Sixes

Most fours: Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 88 fours

Most dot balls: Mohammed Siraj (GT) - 151 dot balls

Catch of the season: Kamindu Mendis (SRH) - Catch of CSK's Dewald Brevis

Fairplay award: Chennai Super Kings - 10.21 points/match

Purple cap: Prasidh Krishna (GT) - 25 wickets

Orange cap: Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 759 runs

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 320.5 points

 

 

 

 
