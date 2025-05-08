PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025 called off after blackout in Dharamshala

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off after the floodlights at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association went off on Thursday.

The incident took place soon after Shreyas Iyer came out to bat following the dismissal of Priyansh Arya on the first ball of the 10th over. Initially one of the floodlights went off before two more following the same path.

The players and the umpires left the field soon after. Punjab Kings ere 122/1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure. Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan.

Although there hasn't been any official announcement, Cricbuzz and Espncricinfo reported that the match has been called off. It is also being learnt that the IPL authorities inside the stadium asked the spectators to evacuate the stadium due to security reasons.

In fact, IPL governing council chairman Arun Dhumal was caught on camera requesting people to leave the stadium. The development comes in amid the India-Pakistan escalating military tension.

Meanwhile, reports of drone attacks in Jammu emerged on social media with several videos at hand. Jammu is experiencing a complete blackout at this moment. Notably, Dharamshala is barely 200 kilometers away from Jammu.

It is also to be noted that that IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala on May 11 has been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier on the day, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on May 8 was postponed after the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was damaged due to a possible drone attack. A new date for the game will be announced later.

