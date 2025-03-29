IPL 2025: Party time for Virat Kohli as star batter makes dressing room into dance floor post CSK vs RCB tie - Watch

Beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their ‘Anbu Den’ is no mean feat and doing so comprehensively, that too after 17 long years, calls for celebration. And that’s exactly what Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli indulged in as the superstar broke into his favourite dance moves in the dressing room in Chennai after Friday’s 50-run win.

RCB loving the vibes In a video shared by RCB in their social media handles, Virat Kohli was joined by teammates Lungi Ndigi, Liam Livingstone, and Phil Salt to name a few in vibing to the latest trending song by Humankind aptly titled 'Run It Up'. The celebrations were not restricted to the dressing room as the party continued at the team’s hotel.

The celebrations were well deserved as RCB came into the match as underdogs with their poor record at M Chidambaram Stadium hanging over their heads. They even lost the toss and were put into bat first by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was looking to drive home the advantage of chasing a score on home soil.

However, that’s where the advantage stopped for CSK as the away team posted a formidable first innings total of 196/7, which ultimately turned out to be a mountain too big for the hosts to climb. While Kohli wasn’t at his absolute best with the bat, scoring 30 of 31 balls before being dismissed, he reserved his best footwork for the after-match party.

Also Read | Kohli threatens Khaleel in front of Dhoni; watch what RCB batter does next