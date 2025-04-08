PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025: Who’ll win today’s Punjab vs Chennai match in Mullanpur? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 8). The 22nd match of this season will take place at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and will start at 7:30 PM.

Five-time champions Chennai are sitting at number 9 on the points table, with 1 win in 4 matches. Punjab Kings are at number 4, with 2 wins in 3 matches.

PBKS vs CSK: Head-to-Head Punjab and Chennai have played 30 IPL matches against each other so far. CSK have 16 wins while Punjab have secured 14 wins as of now.

In IPL 2024, these two teams clashed twice. PBKS and CSK won 1 match each.

PBKS vs CSK: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s PBKS vs CSK match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Punjab Kings look stronger heading into tonight’s clash. They’ve won 2 out of 3 matches and seem more settled in both batting and bowling departments. Shreyas Iyer’s leadership has brought calm to the side, and players like Maxwell and Arshdeep are in form.”

“On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings, despite being five-time champs, are struggling this season. With just one win in four games and key players like Rachin and Conway still adapting, CSK haven’t clicked as a unit yet. Unless someone like Jadeja or Dhoni pulls off something special, PBKS have the edge,” it adds.

Google Gemini predicts, “Despite CSK's pedigree, all signs point towards a Punjab Kings victory today. Their superior form, home advantage, and the pressure on a struggling CSK make them the likely winners. However, CSK's ability to surprise should not be entirely discounted, making it a potentially hard-fought contest.”

“CSK are a champion team with a proven track record of turning things around. Underestimating them would be a mistake. They have the experience and quality to bounce back. T20 cricket is highly unpredictable, and a single brilliant performance from a CSK player could change the game,” it adds.

Grok predicts that PBKS will win, saying, “PBKS benefits from home advantage and a settled lineup. Their bowling attack, with Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada, can exploit early conditions, while their batting, featuring Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone, has the firepower to chase or set big totals.”

“CSK rely heavily on their experience, with players like MS Dhoni and Jadeja providing stability. However, their batters need to step up, and their bowling has been inconsistent, especially in the death overs,” Elon Musk’s AI tool adds.

PBKS vs CSK: Fantasy team Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni