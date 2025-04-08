IPL PBKS vs CSK: 5 Key players to watch today as Punjab Kings take on Chennai Super Kings

On April 8, Punjab Kings will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s PBKS vs CSK match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Golden Lion As Chennai Super Kings prepare to face Punjab Kings, all eyes will be on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. With 2501 IPL runs and a strike rate of 137.64, Gaikwad’s elegant strokeplay and consistent form make him CSK’s backbone.

In IPL 2025, he already has 121 runs in 4 games. A key player in CSK’s title journey since 2021, his 63 against Rajasthan Royals proves he’s in rhythm. If CSK are to bounce back tonight, they’ll need their Golden Lion to roar early and anchor the innings against a fiery Punjab bowling attack.

Shreyas Iyer: Punjab Powerhouse Shreyas Iyer has kicked off IPL 2025 with explosive form, amassing 159 runs in just 3 matches at a stunning average of 159.00 and a strike rate of 206.49. His unbeaten 97* stands as one of the season’s best knocks so far.

A proven match-winner with over 3,200 career IPL runs, Iyer’s powerful stroke play and calm leadership make him a crucial asset for Punjab Kings this season.

Ravindra Jadeja: The Silent Force Ravindra Jadeja continues to be CSK’s silent match-winner. With over 3,000 IPL runs and 109 sixes to his name, Jadeja’s finishing ability adds crucial depth to the lower order.

In IPL 2025, he’s already taken 3 catches and scored 76 runs, including a solid 32*. With the ball or bat, he’s always in the game: calm, composed and deadly.

Glenn Maxwell: The Big Show Glenn Maxwell remains a wildcard for PBKS vs CSK. His 2025 stats may look modest, but with both bat and ball, he brings unpredictable flair. Maxwell’s IPL career boasts 2,801 runs and 39 wickets.

He can flip the game within a few overs, either with a whirlwind 30 or a breakthrough spell. While his recent average is low, his strike rate and experience make him a genuine threat. Maxwell thrives on big-match energy; today could be his stage.

Matheesha Pathirana: The Lankan Thunderbolt Matheesha Pathirana’s unique slinging action and sharp pace make him one of CSK’s most dangerous weapons. In just 23 career IPL matches, he’s picked up 39 wickets at an impressive average of 17.62.