PBKS vs DC match today: Who’ll win? Prediction, fantasy team; golden chance for Punjab as Shreyas Iyer’s boys face Delhi

Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals today (May 24) in IPL 2025. The 66th match of this season will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will start at 7:30 PM.

PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are at number 2 on the points table, with 8 wins in 12 matches. It is a golden opportunity for them to stay on top. After RCB’s loss to SRH, Punjab now have the chance to finish on top. If they win today, they’ll move to number 1, beating GT.

Delhi, captained by Axar Patel, are at number 5 with 6 wins out of 12 matches. Since they have already been eliminated, they will play for honour. In the last two games, such teams – LSG and SRH – performed brilliantly and came out as winners, defeating teams that had already been qualified.

PBKS vs DC: Head-to-Head PBKS and DC have played 34 IPL matches against each other so far. Punjab have won 17 and Delhi 16. One match produced no results, and that match happened this season.

Punjab’s record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is unimpressive. They have played 7 matches at this venue so far and won 2. The stats are the same for DC, 7 matches and 2 wins.

PBKS vs DC: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025.

According to ChatGPT, Punjab Kings are likely to win, but a spirited performance from Delhi cannot be ruled out.

“Punjab’s balanced squad, better recent performances, and the chance to top the table give them the edge. That said, both teams have a weak record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, making conditions neutral,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, PBKS are likely winners.

“While DC might play without pressure and look to spoil the party, PBKS' quality and the importance of the match for them should see them through,” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, Punjab are clear favourites because of their form, balanced squad and high stakes.

“DC’s recent fight and Rahul’s form make them capable of an upset, but PBKS’s motivation to finish first should drive them,” it adds.

PBKS vs DC: Fantasy team Batters: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Sameer Rizvi

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (VC), Axar Patel, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mustafizur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

PBKS vs DC: Who’ll win? According to MyKhel, Punjab Kings will win the match. Google Match Prediction says Punjab have a 58% chance of winning tonight.