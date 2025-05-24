PBKS vs DC match today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Punjab Kings clash with Delhi Capitals

On May 24, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will face each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s PBKS vs DC match.

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer stands out as a top fantasy pick tonight, thanks to his consistent form this IPL season. In 12 matches, he has scored 435 runs at an average of 48.33 and an impressive strike rate of 174.70. His highest score is an unbeaten 97.

Iyer has already hit 4 fifties this season. With 32 boundaries and 27 sixes, Iyer has been among the top run-scorers. As Punjab Kings’ captain, he’s expected to lead from the front and make a strong impact in this crucial clash.

Prabhsimran Singh Prabhsimran Singh has been impressive this season. In IPL 2025, he has scored 458 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.17 and an excellent strike rate of 171.54. His highest score this year is 91, and he has already hit 4 fifties. He is Punjab’s only entry in the top 10 contenders for Orange Cap.

With 48 fours and 25 sixes, he’s shown explosive intent as an opener. He’s also contributed behind the stumps with 2 catches and 1 stumping. His current form and power-hitting make him a strong fantasy pick for tonight’s match.

Faf du Plessis Faf du Plessis has had a mixed IPL 2025 season, scoring 179 runs in 8 matches at an average of 22.38. While his overall consistency has been an issue, he remains a powerful striker, with two fifties and a strike rate of 120.95.

His 62 against KKR and 54 versus RCB show he’s capable of big knocks. If he gets going, he can deliver crucial fantasy points.

Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal continues to shine as one of IPL’s top spinners. In IPL 2025, he has picked up 14 wickets in 12 matches at a superb strike rate of 15.86 and best bowling figures of 4/28.

Though his economy is slightly high at 9.57, his knack for picking crucial wickets makes him a key fantasy pick, especially in spin-friendly conditions.

KL Rahul KL Rahul has been in brilliant form this IPL 2025 season. In 12 matches, he has scored 504 runs at an impressive average of 56.00 and a strong strike rate of 148.67.