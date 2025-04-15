IPL PBKS vs KKR match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab clash with Kolkata in Mullanpur

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 15). The 31st match of this season will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, also known as New PCA Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur (Punjab). It will start at 7:30 PM.

Shreyas Iyer-led LSG are sitting at number 6 on the points table. They have secured 3 wins in 5 matches so far. KKR have also secured 3 wins, but in 6 matches. With a higher Net Run Rate (NRR), Ajinkya Rahane’s defending champions are at number 5.

PBKS vs KKR: Head-to-Head Often called the Veer-Zara encounter of IPL, Punjab-Kolkata matches are often compared with the Bollywood movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the owner of KKR and PBKS, respectively.

Punjab and Kolkata have played 33 IPL matches against each other so far. KKR have a massive advantage with 21 wins while Punjab have won 12 times.

In June 2014, Kolkata defeated Punjab to lift their second IPL trophy. Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to their third IPL trophy in 2024, is now the Punjab captain.

In IPL 2024, they clashed once. It was Punjab that emerged victorious by 8 wickets.

PBKS vs KKR: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s PBKS vs KKR match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Punjab Kings, now led by Shreyas Iyer, look strong but unpredictable. Their top order has fired in patches, and bowling lacks consistency. Kolkata Knight Riders, under Ajinkya Rahane, have been slightly more stable, with some gritty wins and a better Net Run Rate.”

“Winner pick: Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets or 20+ runs. Unless Shreyas Iyer plays a captain’s masterclass, PBKS might fall short,” comes the prediction.

Google Gemini predicts a close match, “It's likely to be a closely contested match. KKR's historical dominance and potentially stronger overall performance give them a marginal advantage, but PBKS playing at their new home ground with the confidence of their recent win against KKR makes them a formidable opponent. The team that adapts better to the new pitch conditions and executes their plans more effectively will likely emerge victorious.”

Grok predicts PBKS will win, “Tonight’s clash at Mullanpur looks tight but tilts slightly toward Punjab Kings (PBKS).”

“PBKS will edge out KKR in a high-scoring thriller, likely by 4-6 runs or chasing down a 180+ target with 5-6 wickets in hand. Punjab’s batting depth and home advantage should seal it unless KKR’s spinners pull off something extraordinary,” says the prediction.

PBKS vs KKR: Fantasy team Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: Andre Russell (C), Glenn Maxwell (VC), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock